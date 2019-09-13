Rec and Park announces free pool access to beat the heat

With hot temperatures in store for San Francisco residents Friday, the Recreation and Park Department announced free pool access.

“With temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees in some neighborhoods, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is waiving admission fees to seven pools throughout the city today,” the department announced.

While regular programming of mid-day lap swims and lessons will go on as planned, “pools will keep at least one lane open to those seeking relief from the heat and offer free recreational and family swim at designated hours.”

The free admission is for seven pools: Balboa, Coffman, Hamilton, Martin Luther King Jr., Mission, North Beach and Sava.

Full Schedule

Balboa Pool

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief

Coffman Pool

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Family Swim

Hamilton Pool

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

MLK Pool

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

Mission Pool

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

North Beach Pool

10a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

Noon – 1:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

Sava Pool

9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

Noon – 2 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim