In this June 22, 2018, file photo a sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown at the Washington state Dept. of Licensing office in Lacey, Wash. Americans will have even more time to get the ID they need to board a domestic flight.
If you take Caltrain, your commute in and out of The City is about to look a lot different over the next two weeks
When then-President George W. Bush signed into law the "Real ID Act of 2005," American adults initially had a May 11, 2008 deadline to ensure their identification documents met federal standards.
Homeland security officials first extended the deadline to 2009, then to 2011 and then, eventually, to 2023 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Transportation officials were, at one point, set to enforce a Real ID deadline in October 2020 and a year later. The Department of Homeland Security said on May 23, 2019 that California was fully compliant with the legislation.
The 2025 deadline is four days shy of the original deadline's 17th birthday, when many Californians born on the original cutoff date will also be four days away from having their driver's licenses for a year.
In other words, depending upon if and when the deadline gets delayed again, people who weren't yet born when the Real ID Act was supposed to take effect could need a Real ID.
"We encourage Californians not to procrastinate getting a Real ID because you'll still need one if you plan to use your driver's license or identification card to fly within the U.S. when the new federal requirements take effect," Steve Gordon, the California Department of Motor Vehicles' director, said in a release on Monday.
Real ID adoption has been fairly slow nationally, and California is no exception.
State DMV officials on Monday said that almost 14.8 million people in the state had gotten a Real ID by Dec. 1, up from nearly 12.1 million a year ago. Still, based on census data, the former represents less than half of California adults.
The U.S. Travel Association, which had pushed federal officials to delay the Real ID deadline, said that more than 100 million Americans didn't have a compliant ID as of Monday. Tori Emerson Barnes, the group's executive vice president of public affairs and policy, said in a statement that "now is not the time to create significant travel disruptions."
"This delay helps to give travelers the time necessary to get the credential needed to fly domestically," she added.
