Real ID Deadline

In this June 22, 2018, file photo a sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown at the Washington state Dept. of Licensing office in Lacey, Wash. Americans will have even more time to get the ID they need to board a domestic flight. 

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

By the time you really need a Real ID, the original deadline will be old enough to get a driver's license.

But that license wouldn't necessarily need to be a Real ID.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like