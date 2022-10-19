Restaurant Week 3rd Cousin

A crème brûlée made with uni and roe, a prepared form of sea urchin that is considered a delicacy and an aphrodisiac.

 Michelle Chou | 3rd Cousin

As autumn nights get chillier and chillier, The City is giving a warm welcome back to S.F. Restaurant Week.

The annual celebration of fine dining is hosted by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, the trade group that advocates for restaurants in local politics and economic policy.

Our top choices in each participating neighborhood

1 of 27

