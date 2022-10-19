As autumn nights get chillier and chillier, The City is giving a warm welcome back to S.F. Restaurant Week.
The annual celebration of fine dining is hosted by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, the trade group that advocates for restaurants in local politics and economic policy.
Amy Cleary, director of media relations at GGRA, anticipates a strong showing from member restaurants this year, as the S.F. economy continues to rebound.
"I think they are all standouts. Some new participants include Ancora, Automat, Bodega SF, Cassava is in a new location, Copas, Fiorella Sunset, Ivory & Vina, La Soceite, Linden & Laguna, and Luna," she said. "I also think the strong participation from Chinatown, through a partnership with Be Chinatown and the Chinatown Volunteer Coalition, is a highlight."
Restaurant Week, which starts Friday, Oct 21 and runs to Sunday, Oct 30, is designed for people to explore food and restaurant options that they normally wouldn't think to try. Each participating restaurant offers a pre-fixe menu of brunch, lunch or dinner at fixed price points — ranging from $10 to $30 for brunch and lunch and $30 to $75 for dinner.
The week-long event is the perfect time to check out a nearby restaurant you're curious about, added Cleary, or revisit an old favorite across town — just make sure you've got reservations, because the steep discounts attract customers from far and wide.
Here's the top restaurants from each S.F. neighborhood that will be participating in Restaurant Week.
1 of 27
Bayview: YoSoyCeviche
Ceviche de pulpo from YoSoyCeviche. The restaurant offers eight different types of ceviche on their regular catering menu. They are opening their menu to individual orders for SF Restaurant week in the hopes of expanding into the fast casual world.
A crème brûlée made with uni and roe. 3rd Cousin is a Michelin star restaurant that is dedicated to farm-to-fork Californian cuisine, coupled with a "cozy atmosphere that will make you feel like a treasured guest at a dinner party".
A plate of beignets from CreoLa San Francisco. The New Orleans Bistro has two locations, one in San Carlos and one in San Francisco on Stanyan Street. Its regional Southern faire will be offered prix fixe for both lunch and dinner.
A grilled artichoke with lemon aioli. Perry's is a prolific American restaurant with locations on Embarcadero and Union Street, as well as in Larkspur and Novato. Visit Perry's on Embarcadero for a three-course lunch during restaurant week.
The pizza stella at Doppio Zero, which represents Southern Italian cuisine in Hayes Valley. The name is shared by triplets — the original Doppio Zero in Mountain View is the oldest, followed by the San Francisco location and finally the Concord location.
The mango pomelo soufflé pancakes from trendy Japanese breakfast spot, Gram Cafe & Pancakes. The restaurant offers sugary and puffy takes on pancakes, as well as savory options for the less sweet-toothed.
Marco Avila, executive chef and co-owner of Acquolina, told Best Pizza in SF "I have a long standing love affair with pasta. I love to smell it, touch it, see how the sauce blends and covers it. I could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner, really." For an Italian food chef, that is a stamp of approval.
The mechwi mix, with lamb, chicken, kefta and eggplant kebabs and cucumber. SF Eater called Berber "a massive dinner-and-a-show restaurant" where "North African cuisine, belly dancers, aerialists and live music converge".
Yucatecan cuisine, as distinct from the familiar Mexican cuisine, often features paddles of fresh nopals. Cantina los Mayas boasts the first Mexican wine bar in the United States, drawing primarily from vineyards in Baja California.
ROOH is known for its artfully plated meals, including the vegetable and fava dumplings in a spinach and ginger gravy. ROOH, which means "spirit," uses local ingredients to innovate traditional Indian food.
Jasper's Corner Tap and Kitchen is a gastropub that covers all necessities, from breakfast to dinner and late-night bites. Their Golden Gate Wings are tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and paired with the classic celery and blue cheese dressing.
Our top choices in each participating neighborhood
1 of 27
Bayview: YoSoyCeviche
Ceviche de pulpo from YoSoyCeviche. The restaurant offers eight different types of ceviche on their regular catering menu. They are opening their menu to individual orders for SF Restaurant week in the hopes of expanding into the fast casual world.
A crème brûlée made with uni and roe. 3rd Cousin is a Michelin star restaurant that is dedicated to farm-to-fork Californian cuisine, coupled with a "cozy atmosphere that will make you feel like a treasured guest at a dinner party".
A plate of beignets from CreoLa San Francisco. The New Orleans Bistro has two locations, one in San Carlos and one in San Francisco on Stanyan Street. Its regional Southern faire will be offered prix fixe for both lunch and dinner.
A grilled artichoke with lemon aioli. Perry's is a prolific American restaurant with locations on Embarcadero and Union Street, as well as in Larkspur and Novato. Visit Perry's on Embarcadero for a three-course lunch during restaurant week.
The pizza stella at Doppio Zero, which represents Southern Italian cuisine in Hayes Valley. The name is shared by triplets — the original Doppio Zero in Mountain View is the oldest, followed by the San Francisco location and finally the Concord location.
The mango pomelo soufflé pancakes from trendy Japanese breakfast spot, Gram Cafe & Pancakes. The restaurant offers sugary and puffy takes on pancakes, as well as savory options for the less sweet-toothed.
Marco Avila, executive chef and co-owner of Acquolina, told Best Pizza in SF "I have a long standing love affair with pasta. I love to smell it, touch it, see how the sauce blends and covers it. I could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner, really." For an Italian food chef, that is a stamp of approval.
The mechwi mix, with lamb, chicken, kefta and eggplant kebabs and cucumber. SF Eater called Berber "a massive dinner-and-a-show restaurant" where "North African cuisine, belly dancers, aerialists and live music converge".
Yucatecan cuisine, as distinct from the familiar Mexican cuisine, often features paddles of fresh nopals. Cantina los Mayas boasts the first Mexican wine bar in the United States, drawing primarily from vineyards in Baja California.
ROOH is known for its artfully plated meals, including the vegetable and fava dumplings in a spinach and ginger gravy. ROOH, which means "spirit," uses local ingredients to innovate traditional Indian food.
Jasper's Corner Tap and Kitchen is a gastropub that covers all necessities, from breakfast to dinner and late-night bites. Their Golden Gate Wings are tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and paired with the classic celery and blue cheese dressing.