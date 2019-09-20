Rare monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

A rare monkey was born at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The monkey is a François langur, an endangered species native to dense forests of southwest China and northern Vietnam.

The species are black in color but the infants are born a bright, almost neon orange that allows them to be easily seen among their group, zoo officials said. The orange will fade to a darker coloration as the monkey grows older.

The gender of the infant, born on Sept. 8, isn’t yet known. The monkey was born to a 17-year-old female and 9-year-old male.

The zoo will soon announce a naming contest via Twitter at @sfzoo.

Previous story
Planning Commissioner Rich Hillis steps down to seek role as department head
Next story
Youth protest climate change in a Global Strike

Just Posted

Power outage impacts Muni subway service

The San Francico Municipal Transportation Agency said Friday morning that a power… Continue reading

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence patch things up with leather fair organizers

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and organizers of S.F.’s leather fair have patched things up.

Rare monkey born at San Francico Zoo

A rare monkey was born at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo… Continue reading

Youth protest climate change in a Global Strike

The Global Climate Strike is expected to be one of the largest… Continue reading

Planning Commissioner Rich Hillis steps down to seek role as department head

San Francisco Planning Commissioner Richard Hillis has resigned from his post and… Continue reading

Most Read