Rare monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

A rare monkey was born at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The monkey is a François langur, an endangered species native to dense forests of southwest China and northern Vietnam.

The species are black in color but the infants are born a bright, almost neon orange that allows them to be easily seen among their group, zoo officials said. The orange will fade to a darker coloration as the monkey grows older.

The gender of the infant, born on Sept. 8, isn’t yet known. The monkey was born to a 17-year-old female and 9-year-old male.

The zoo will soon announce a naming contest via Twitter at @sfzoo.