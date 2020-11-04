Rally aims to make sure all votes are counted in 2020 election

Connie Jeung-Mills holds a sign at a Protect the Results rally at Embarcadero Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Ken Lundgreen holds a sign at a Protect the Results rally at Embarcadero Plaza. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Urvi Nagrani holds a sign at a Protect the Results rally. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Ben Bear holds a sign at a Protect the Results rally. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Mingjing Huang pets her cat Mochi in a protective cat carrier while holding a sign at a Protect the Results rally. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People hold signs while wearing masks of Muppets characters Cookie Monster and The Count at a Protect the Results rally. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People chant and hold signs at a Protect the Results rally. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Nearly 100 people gathered at Embarcadero Plaza Wednesday to join in a nationwide rally to make sure every vote cast in the 2020 election is counted.

The rally, organized by Indivisible SF and the Democratic Socialists of America SF chapter, was part of a mass mobilization effort by Indivisible National in response to President Donald Trump’s moves to stop vote counts in battleground states.

While former Vice President Joe Biden has a lead in the electoral college, as of Wednesday afternoon the 2020 presidential election was still being finalized and neither candidate had been declared a winner.

The Embarcadero Plaza protest was one of two Wednesday afternoon, with another taking place in front of Twitter headquarters on Market Street.

About 100 protesters are in front of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, demonstrating against the Trump administration. Chants include “Trump and Pence, out now,” and “Lock him up.” #SanFranciscoprotest pic.twitter.com/wE6rmpDVFF — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 5, 2020

Bay Area NewsElection 2020Politicssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/