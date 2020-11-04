Rally aims to make sure all votes are counted in 2020 election

Nearly 100 people gathered at Embarcadero Plaza Wednesday to join in a nationwide rally to make sure every vote cast in the 2020 election is counted.
The rally, organized by Indivisible SF and the Democratic Socialists of America SF chapter, was part of a mass mobilization effort by Indivisible National in response to President Donald Trump’s moves to stop vote counts in battleground states.
While former Vice President Joe Biden has a lead in the electoral college, as of Wednesday afternoon the 2020 presidential election was still being finalized and neither candidate had been declared a winner.
The Embarcadero Plaza protest was one of two Wednesday afternoon, with another taking place in front of Twitter headquarters on Market Street.
About 100 protesters are in front of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, demonstrating against the Trump administration. Chants include “Trump and Pence, out now,” and “Lock him up.” #SanFranciscoprotest pic.twitter.com/wE6rmpDVFF
— Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 5, 2020
Bay Area NewsElection 2020Politicssan francisco news
