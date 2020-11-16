Rainy, chilly weather to hit San Francisco this week

People enjoy the warm weather as they take photos near Pier 14 during high tide on Monday. The area saw unusually high tides known as “king tides” on Sunday and Monday this week. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

“Substantial” rain is coming to San Francisco early Tuesday morning through Wednesday, weather forecasters said Monday.

A cold front from the North Bay will precede rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. San Francisco’s warm weather Monday will drop from about 71 degrees during the day to around 54 degrees at night, followed by rain.

The cold weather will be accompanied by gusts of wind up to 24 miles per hour Monday night. San Francisco will see rain and continued wind gusts throughout the day Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching about 64 degrees.

A wave laps the edge of the walkway near Pier 14 during high tide on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A few lingering showers will last through midday Wednesday.

“This is going to be one of the more substantial rainfalls of the winter season,” said NWS meteorologist Matt Mehle. “We’re well below normal for rainfall this time of year.”

San Francisco could see a quarter to a half inch of rain from the storm, according to Mehle. The City is at about 10 percent of normal rain for this time of year.

The weather service also issued an advisory on Saturday for king tides through Monday afternoon. The high tides can bring flooding to low lying areas, as a trail in the Elkhorn Slough National Preserve in Watsonville experienced on Monday. Flooding can be widespread when coupled with strong wind but that has not been the case thus far, Mehle said.

