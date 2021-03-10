Rain, hail likely to continue through Thursday afternoon in some areas

Some of the Bay Area saw hail Tuesday and Wednesday, including parts of San Francisco.

Some of the Bay Area saw hail Tuesday and Wednesday, including parts of San Francisco. (Shutterstock)

Stormy weather in the Bay Area is likely to continue through at least Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Hail was reported in the North Bay and South Bay, particularly in San Jose, said Bay Area National Weather Service meteorologist Gerry Diaz. The showers and storms associated with these reports will continue to move into the San Francisco area from the coastline, Diaz added.

“In the meantime, we’re going to expect that these showers continue to cross our area,” Diaz said Wednesday. “And really, they won’t start clearing out until sometime later tonight, starting at the North Bay, and then they’ll slowly start to clear out in a more stout fashion. So we should be fully out of the storm events by early Thursday afternoon.”

There is also a chance of lightning. There will be low temperatures across the region overnight, with some areas expected to reach the 30s.

“The good news is that one consistent wave will start to slowly dry out, and we’ll start to get into some slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow and Saturday, but really right now we’re in that final leg of the storm,” Diaz said.

