(Kevin N. Hume/2020 S.F. Examiner)

(Kevin N. Hume/2020 S.F. Examiner)

Rain expected to return early next week

By Bay City News Service

After a brief respite from the past week’s atmospheric river soaking, the Bay Area may see showers again early next week, forecasters said.

A slow-moving cold front lurking north of the region could bring light rain to the North Bay this weekend, followed by rain and gusts around the rest of the area from midday Monday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Winds aren’t expected to be as strong this time around, but gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible, and highest elevations could see gusts in the 40-50 mph range.

Heavy rains are not expected, but forecasters said they would watch areas where saturated soil could be an issue.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday and the forecast through Saturday looks to be dry, forecasters said.

The atmospheric river that drenched the Bay Area over three days this week boosted the region’s rain totals, but most areas still lag below normal for the Oct. 1-Sept. 30 rainfall year, the weather service said.

San Francisco was at 26 percent of normal before the storm and ended the week with 5.4 inches, or 41 percent of the normal.

The Salinas area gained the most from the passing storm, going from 22 percent of normal to 70 percent with a total 4.4. inches.

The Santa Rosa area had 31 percent of normal before the storm but by week’s end had a total 8.32 inches, or 41 percent of normal.

San Jose had 18 percent of normal before but ended with a total 3.8 inches, or 50 percent of normal.

Measurements at Oakland International Airport showed 23 percent of normal before the storm and 4.2 total inches afterwards, or 38 percent of normal.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsweather

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to extend COVID-19 eviction protections through June
Next story
Looking for a new bike? Be prepared to wait

Just Posted

Anson Vaughan, owner of Spoke Easy, has been seen business go wild at his Richmond District bike and repair shop. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Looking for a new bike? Be prepared to wait

Shortage of parts and high demand leaves bicycle shops low on stock for many models

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who is Latina, said there’s work to do to ensure women of color are promoted and paid equally in the workplace, as well as elected to leadership positions. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who is Latina, said there’s work to do to ensure women of color are promoted and paid equally in the workplace, as well as elected to leadership positions. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Women of color taking charge in San Francisco

City leadership roles see many firsts

Love Street owner Graciela Ronconi is doing very well in her shop’s new Richmond District location. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Leaving Haight: Love finds a home on Balboa Street

Vintage apparel pro Graciela Ronconi finds buying, selling therapeutic

Philip DeFauw, 58, of White Lake, Mich receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from the Oakland County Health Division Vaccinator Sarahanne Kevelin, 24, of Clinton Twp., Mich. at Suburban Showplace in Novi, Mich. on Jan. 23, 2021. DeFauw says he retired as a middle school band teacher after 33 years and now substitute teaches with special-needs children that don’t wear masks. “My doctor said don’t go back, but now I can,” says DeFauw.
CA teachers union wants schools in ‘purple’ counties to stay closed for 100 days; vaccinations for staff

By Diana Lambert EdSource The California Teachers Association has told Governor Gavin… Continue reading

Patrons sit down for an early lunch at Crepevine in the Inner Sunset District on January 28, 2021, the day that outdoor dining in San Francisco resumed. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Rainy weather and uncertainty have a chilling effect on outdoor dining

Many restaurants will stay closed or staff up slowly until owners are sure demand is there

Most Read