A trans family attends the Trans Pride March in 2019. Queer and transgender parents within the San Francisco Unified School District may soon form an official parent advisory group under a new proposal. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Queer and trans parents could get own school board advisory group

‘So many times society tells you you don’t count as a parent’

In what may be a first for the nation, queer and transgender parents may be granted their own official advisory group to the San Francisco Unified School District under a proposal made this week.

The idea for the Queer and Trans Parent Advisory Council was first proposed by Our Family Coalition, an LGBTQ advocacy group. The resolution introduced on Tuesday by school board member Alison Collin calls for the new council to adopt and develop “affirming practices” that affect LGBTQ parents in San Francisco Unified School District.

School forms asking questions or including language more relevant to a cisgender heterosexual mothers and fathers, rather than gender-diverse families, are a running problem for queer and trans caregivers, noted nonbinary SFUSD parent M Villaluna. The council has been in the works for a few years and was on its way to a proposal before the pandemic.

“This is something that queer and trans parents in the district have been wanting for a long time and it’s finally coming together,” said Villaluna, who serves on both the Coalition and the general SFUSD Parent Advisory Council. “So many times society tells you you don’t count as a parent. (Affirmation) might seem small but it’s actually really big.”

Current advisory groups that officially meet and report to the school board include the African American Parent Advisory Council, District English Learners Advisory Committee, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander PAC and Community Advisory Committee for Special Education. The main Parent Advisory Council reports regularly to the school board but will provide a platform for others if needed.

The Queer and Trans Parent Advisory Council (QTPAC) would be made up of SFUSD parents and caregivers. Cisgender and heterosexual parents of queer children could join but could not hold leadership positions.

The resolution also calls for the creation of a full-time staff position to support the QTPAC, but that could be difficult in the face of SFUSD’s budget crisis. The district must cut $125 million from the upcoming school year budget to avoid a state takeover.

The general Parent Advisory Council has a dedicated staff member, coordinator Michelle Jacques Menegaz who is employed through the nonprofit Community Initiatives. But other advisory councils do not have paid staff solely focused on them. The Student Advisory Council, for example, is under the wing of the Student and Families Support Division. Staff support councils in holding regular meetings, sending communications to parents on important topics like the budget, and crafting reports to their groups.

“In an ideal world, each of these advisory groups would have a full-time person and it would be their only responsibility,” Jacques Menegaz said. “I expect that it’s more realistic it would follow one of those (non-staffed) models. I think it’s exciting, it’s much needed.”

That could mean being housed under an entity like SFUSD’s LGBTQ Student Services, Jacques Menegaz added. Villaluna and Collins said they would seek input from other groups like the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club and hope to find the resources needed, whether from district or community groups, to get the QTPAC going by next fall.

“I’m open to any help we can get,” said Collins, a former AAPAC member. “It’s just a moral imperative to make sure that students and families feel safe in our schools and to make sure we’re following state law. It’s really challenging when you’re trying to advocate in a system where you don’t have a lot of representation.”

The resolution will be discussed at a later meeting.

People gather in the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

