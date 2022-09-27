San Francisco is now home to the first Pacific Islander Cultural District in the United States, just in time for Filipino American History Month. Here’s a few highlights from The City’s thriving Filipino community to help you celebrate.
1) Coming to a library near you: the nation’s largest Filipino American literature festival.
The S.F. Public Library will be hosting the 6th annual Filipino American Book Festival on Oct 15-16. Each year is themed — this time, it’s “Hiraya/Emergence: Writing Towards the Future.”
Christina Newhard, co-director of the Filipino American International Book Festival, explained that the festival wanted to cultivate the sensation of new growth they were seeing in the artistic community, after the pandemic.
"Hiraya' came out of a brainstorm around these themes, a Tagalog word for imagination, dreams, the fruit of one's hopes and aspirations. It's a beautifully poetic way to capture this moment of emergence." she said.
Attendees will be treated to more than 40 authors and artists, but it’s not just books — there will be teen programming for the first time, and the festival will open with a live scene from Larry the Musical, a biopic about Filipino labor activist Larry Itliong, who worked alongside Cesar Chavez to win rights for agricultural workers. Featured writers range from from Nobel Prize winners to Alameda County poet laureates and everywhere in between. It’s not to be missed.
2) Help crown the grand champion of the official ube baking contest in the new Pacific Islander Cultural District.
The 7 Mile House, a historic bar in Visitacion Valley, is hosting its 3rd annual ube baking contest this October. Why ube, you ask?
"What’s purple and delicious and authentically Filipino?" wrote the bar in its contest announcement. "We’re big fans of ube here at 7 Mile House, so in 2016 '7 Mile Mom' and pastry chef, Cleopatra Garcia, added this delicious offering to our dessert menu: ube cheesecake, even before ube got u-big! Since then, it’s become wildly popular, so why not hold a competition?"
The winner is not only the reigning champion of the year, but also secures the option to sell their ube dessert at 7 Mile in October, earning 60 percent of the profit. There's also a $100 gift certificate and a social media spot by 7 Mile at stake — the competition will be stiff.
If you go:
When: Nominations are open until September 30, and the competition is from Oct 12-17.
According to the 2020 Census, around 50% of Visitacion Valley residents identify as Asian.
3) Learn pre-colonial Filipino dances to the sounds of traditional gong and percussion music.
Follow instructor Caroline Cabading, a 4th generation Filipina-San Franciscan, through dance, movement and musical time as she imparts centuries-old aural traditions to attendees every Saturday. The weekly event doubles as a cultural education program that studies the music practices of Kulintang from the Maguindanao, Maranao and Tausug tribes of the southern Philippines.
Hosted by the Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center, the event is a weekly study on the ways in which music can connect us to our roots.
If you go:
When: October 22
Where: Filipino Cultural Center, 814 Mission Street
Cost: Free.
