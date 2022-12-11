Brock Purdy celebrates vs Bucs

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Purdy outplaying the NFL's most accomplished quarterback ever was partially overshadowed by another key injury for the 49ers (9-4).

