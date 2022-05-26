Mayor London Breed is committed to having it both ways.

Criminal justice reform doesn’t have to come at the expense of public safety, she argues, as recent public opinion polls show that city voters are seriously concerned about crime.

The whiplash from 2020’s social upheaval to 2022’s fear have forced San Francisco politicians to address the latter without abandoning commitments made toward the former.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Breed stood before an impassioned crowd and reflected on the death of her own cousin at the hands of San Francisco Police.

“I am angry, I am hurt, I am frustrated, I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. I don’t want to see one more black man die at the hands of law enforcement,” Breed said at the 2020 demonstration.

Last week, Mayor London Breed spoke once more, her audience were attendees of a breakfast hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Her request? The Chamber’s support in advocating for more police officers in the upcoming city budget, the Chronicle reported.

“We’ve seen crime get out of control in certain areas,” Breed told The Examiner last week.

It feels like the summer of 2020 was forever ago. People took to the streets to demand radical change to law enforcement and the criminal justice system. In San Francisco, a new District Attorney was just settling into office after promising to bring just that.

But since then, calls to defund the police have been drowned out by louder ones begging for more police presence and the removal of the District Attorney. City residents are fed up with infringements on their quality of life, from smash-and-grabs to street trash.

Several polls and recent election results indicate that San Francisco voters are dismayed with The City’s response to low-level property crime, drug dealing, increasing overdoses and a rise in hate crimes.

They’re calling for a crackdown on crime, and elected leaders like Breed are listening.

“We can have both police reforms and criminal justice reform as a whole, and we can still feel safe and be protected in our communities,” Breed told The Examiner. “We don’t have to choose between either one. That’s a false choice.”

Meanwhile, those like District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is facing a potential recall, are holding fast in hoping voters will listen to nuanced arguments rather than jumping ship. He has noted that reported property crimes dipped during his tenure — an improvement he attributed to the pandemic, not any of his policies. Aside from homicides, which have similarly increased in other cities, violent crime is also down.

“The notion that any one person, district attorney or otherwise, could single-handedly in a one- or two-year period, bend the arc of crime trends goes in the face of everything every serious academic policymaker, criminologist, tells us,” Boudin told The Examiner in a recent editorial board meeting.

Breed has not taken a public stance on the Boudin recall, but has struck a comparatively tough-on-crime tone.

While political rhetoric has adjusted from 2020 to 2022, the racial disparities in policing that drew protestors to the streets in 2020 persist, and for reform advocates, the progress hasn’t been adequate.

According to data presented to the Board of Supervisors in March, The department’s use of force has trended down in recent years, but a disproportionate number of people subject to it are Black. The same is true for police stops. They have declined, but Black people continue to be disproportionately subject to police stops.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin said he's been around long enough to watch this cycle before, and said "there is nothing more poignant than the response to real or perceived fear."

He offered what he admitted might sound like "namby-pamby armchair psychology."

"I actually think after two years of everybody being shut in their places of residence and the crushing psychological aspects of COVID, everybody's at their wits end," Peskin said. "Then sprinkle on top of that, a very concerted and well-funded campaign to freak people out in the Boudin recall — it's not just people responding to crime, it's also that they're being told that the world is unsafe."

The debate in San Francisco often falls to questions about whether the crime increase is real or perceived.

To Breed, that doesn’t much matter.

In discussing policing, she highlights her personal experience growing up in the Western Addition.

In her brief conversation with The Examiner, she described how a friend in The Fillmore was “chased, beat down, held down, shot and killed.” (A follow-up request for more information about the incident was not responded to by Breed’s office).

“I’m horrified by that, and his family deserves justice…yes, there’s still a call for change, and you don’t walk away from that change, but you also walk away from protecting constituents, either.”

She argued that to focus on whether real crime data matches the public perception is an oversimplification, and pointed to unreported crimes.

“There are a lot of situations like that, minus the data, that happen in our city every day,” Breed said. “Unfortunately I think that people have kind of accepted it as normal, like the rash of the car break-ins in broad daylight and also the assaults on people while they do it.”

Supervisor Dean Preston attributes increased fear of crime as a response to the "baby steps" made toward reforms in the wake of Floyd's killing in 2020. Preston, who held a hearing on police propaganda this month, said there has been "huge push right now in the media and by police and by many political leaders – a well-orchestrated effort to stoke fear, and to suggest either directly or indirectly that increased policing, and increased prosecution, and increased incarceration is the solution."

"I think it's a false solution; the data doesn't show us that these approaches have worked to reduce crime," Preston told The Examiner.

Protests in 2020 brought new people to the reform movement, Preston argued, who were suddenly hanging up Black Lives Matter signs and calling for change. Almost just as quickly, they were subjected to efforts to "push people into reflexively calling for more police and prosecuting."

"There's a ton of people in San Francisco that still want these reforms and these changes, and there's a lot of folks who are persuadable one way or the other, and they were persuaded in 2020 that there was something wrong," Preston said.

The key for progressive politicians like Preston will be to win those people back.

Breed, meanwhile, might push to win the hearts and minds of supervisors – but she is certain to meet stiff resistance if her upcoming budget proposal includes substantial investment in new police officers.

Peskin has already pointedly argued that the department has trouble recruiting police officers for the vacancies it has, and that increasing the department’s funding would only serve a symbolic purpose.

But if more city voters really believe police need increased funding more than any other facet of city government, as a recent SF Standard poll indicates, who will win that argument?