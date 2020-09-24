Protests over death of Breonna Taylor reach Bay Area bridges

Protesters outraged by the lack of an indictment in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by police in her Louisville, Kentucky home tried to delay traffic on three Bay Area bridges Thursday.
Advertised on Instagram with the hashtag #gridlock, the action urged drivers to “Pick a bridge and drive slow!”
In practice, drivers on the Golden Gate Bridge were not greatly delayed, but vehicles and pedestrians could be seen holding signs reading “Breonna Matters!” “Say her name” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Justice 4 Breonna.”
The California Highway Patrol was out in force and pulled some vehicles over.
The protest follows events in San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland Wednesday night after officials in Louisville announced that only one officer involved in Taylor’s shooting would be indicted on charges of felony wanton endangerment — but only because some of the shots he fired entered a nearby apartment occupied by a white family. Taylor, a black woman, was shot and killed when police mixed up the addresses on a no-knock warrant and broke into her home while she was sleeping.
Around 200 people also gathered in Oakland Thursday morning at a mural dedicated to Taylor at 15th Street and Broadway.
“There’s a war being raged on our lives,” Cat Brooks with the group Anti Police-Terror Project said at the rally. “We have come to say enough is enough is enough.”
-Bay City News contributed to this report
Bay Area Newssan francisco news
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/