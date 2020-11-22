Protesters urge Zuckerberg to take action on election misinformation

Activists gather for the Wake The Zuck Up! protest in front of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s house in San Francisco on Saturday morning. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)Activists gather for the Wake The Zuck Up! protest in front of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s house in San Francisco on Saturday morning. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A demonstrator wearing a mask with the face of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg swept the pavement with a broom during the Wake The Zuck Up! protest in front of Zuckerberg’s house in San Francisco on Saturday morning. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)A demonstrator wearing a mask with the face of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg swept the pavement with a broom during the Wake The Zuck Up! protest in front of Zuckerberg’s house in San Francisco on Saturday morning. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Activists protested outside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s home in San Francisco Saturday calling for the social media platform to respond to repeated lies and conspiracy theories being spread about the outcome of the November election by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“Every time Donald Trump posts to Facebook that he “won the election” and calls the election “fake,” “rigged,” and a “hoax,” it undermines Americans’ faith in voting and elections. This is absolutely fatal for a healthy democracy,” Ted Lewis, human rights director at Global Exchange, said in a statement.

The event was held in advance of a Board of Supervisors committee hearing scheduled for Thursday Dec. 3 on a resolution condemning the naming of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after the CEO. The protesters, from groups including Global Exchange, Media Alliance, the Protest Facebook Coalition, CodePink Golden Gate, Diablo Rising Tide and Indivisible SF Peninsula, called for the Board to back the resolution.

