Protesters rally in the Mission in support of Palestinians

Feras Dalia (right) and Mohamed Rasheed (left) wave Palestinian flags at the Protest for Palestine on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Protesters gathered in support of Palestine paint a mural on Valencia Street at Liberty Street on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Protesters marched in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

A crowd gathered in the Mission District Saturday to protest the recent actions of Israel against Gaza and Palestinians.

Conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified recently, with Hamas firing missiles at Tel Aviv and and Israel bombing buildings in Gaza including an office building housing international media Saturday.

CNN on Saturday listed the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza over the past week at more than 130 people, and cited a death toll of 10 for Israel.

