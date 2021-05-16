Protesters rally in the Mission in support of Palestinians

Feras Dalia (right) and Mohamed Rasheed (left) wave Palestinian flags at the Protest for Palestine on Saturday, May 15, 2021.. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Feras Dalia (right) and Mohamed Rasheed (left) wave Palestinian flags at the Protest for Palestine on Saturday, May 15, 2021.. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters gathered in support of Palestine paint a mural on Valencia Street at Liberty Street on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Protesters gathered in support of Palestine paint a mural on Valencia Street at Liberty Street on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Protesters gathered in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters marched in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Protesters marched in support of Palestine on Valencia Street in San Francisco on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
ProtestForPalestine-15May2021-1025.JPG Protest for Palestine on the day of the 73rd Anniversary of the Nakba on Valencia Street @ 16th Street in San Francisco, California on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
ProtestForPalestine-15May2021-1045.JPG Hussein Hazzah with his son, Atef Hazzah, 4, sitting on his shoulder at the Protest for Palestine on the day of the 73rd Anniversary of the Nakba on Valencia Street @ 16th Street in San Francisco, California on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
ProtestForPalestine-15May2021-1100.JPG Protest for Palestine on the day of the 73rd Anniversary of the Nakba on Valencia Street @ 16th Street in San Francisco, California on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
ProtestForPalestine-15May2021-1114.JPG Protest for Palestine on the day of the 73rd Anniversary of the Nakba on Valencia Street @ 16th Street in San Francisco, California on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A crowd gathered in the Mission District Saturday to protest the recent actions of Israel against Gaza and Palestinians.

Conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified recently, with Hamas firing missiles at Tel Aviv and and Israel bombing buildings in Gaza including an office building housing international media Saturday.

CNN on Saturday listed the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza over the past week at more than 130 people, and cited a death toll of 10 for Israel.

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/

Comments are closed

Previous story
Three people killed in SF shootings in less than 24 hours

Just Posted

Agnes Liang, who will be a senior at Mission High School, is running for one of the two student representative seats on the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Turbulent year on school board leaves student delegates undeterred

Around this time last year, Shavonne Hines-Foster and Kathya Correa Almanza were… Continue reading

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Three people killed in SF shootings in less than 24 hours

San Francisco police were scrambling Saturday to respond to a series of… Continue reading

Muni operator Angel Carvajal drives the popular boat tram following a news conference celebrating the return of the historic F-line and subway service on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor, transit officials celebrate return of Muni service

Mayor London Breed and city transit officials gathered Friday to welcome the… Continue reading

San Francisco police investigated the scene of a police shooting near Varney Place and Third Street on May 7. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFPD shooting may prompt new body camera rules for plainclothes cops

Police chief says incident ‘should not have happened’

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference about a $12 billion package bolstering the state’s response to the homelessness crisis at the Kearney Vista Apartments on May 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)
Newsom promises sweeping change in California’s $267-billion budget

John Myers Los Angeles Times California would embark on the most ambitious… Continue reading

Most Read