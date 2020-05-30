Protesters march in San Francisco over death of George Floyd

Crowd makes attempt to get on to Bay Bridge before gathering Mission District

Several hundred people marched through San Francisco Saturday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, part of a nationwide wave of protests and outrage that has included actions in Oakland, San Jose and Los Angeles, among many other cities.

The protest kicked off at The City’s Civic Center around noon, before marching down Market Street and ultimately confronting police and California Highway Patrol officers at on-ramps to the Bay Bridge in an apparent attempt to gain access to the freeway and bridge.

While a rumor emerged among protesters at one point that Muni buses were supporting police actions, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director Jeffrey Tumlin said on Twitter that he had determined that a bus had gotten stuck in the area while trying to turn around after being rerouted around the protest.

“We at @sfmta_muni support peaceful protest. We don’t transport arrestees,” Tumlin said.

A significant portion of the crowd continued on to the Mission District and as of 6:30 p.m. had gathered outside the Mission Police Station at 17th and Valencia streets, where police have erected barricades and are lined up outside, standing guard.

A large portion of the crowd moved out again shortly afterward, however, heading north toward Market Street.

#SanFrancisco protest has been stopped in front of Mission PD for about 30 minutes. No signs of violence or escalation on our end, but police just went back inside the station to pull out larger weapons. pic.twitter.com/AiqngujUVQ — Sasha Perigo (@sashaperigo) May 31, 2020

Protesters kneel and chant as they confront SF Police under the Central Freeway @sfexaminer pic.twitter.com/sBcrJF8nes — Kevin N. Hume (@KevinNHume) May 31, 2020

The protest, one of several scheduled in The City over the next few days, comes after a night of often-destructive protests in a number of cities.

In downtown Oakland, Friday night’s march, which drew an estimated 8,000 people, began peacefully but by the end of the night, car fires had been set, rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown, storefront windows shattered and some shelves looted.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf decried the damage at a press conference Saturday afternoon, noting that many businesses are already struggling to recover from closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Protest and free speech are part of Oakland’s DNA,” Schaaf said. “But these vandals, these violent actors are using peaceful protesters as a shield to hide behind.”

Police and businesses were gearing up Saturday for another possible night of protests.

“We want to make clear that this will not be tolerated,” Schaaf said. “Tonight we ask you to stay home.”

Police arrested 17 people and detained another 40 during melees. More arrests may come following investigations; a review of surveillance video may also identify some 40 to 60 looters, said Interim Police Chief

Susan Manheimer. One person was cited, and one vehicle was towed.

Seventeen Oakland officers, two Oakland firefighters and seven officers from outside agencies were injured, the chief said.

Manheimer released a statement via the police department’s Twitter account pleading with demonstrators to remain peaceful and respectful.

Floyd, a black man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck as he was handcuffed and lying face down on the ground.

Chauvin and three other arresting officers involved in the incident were fired the next day, and on Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Bay City News contributed to this report

