Protesters call out proposed contract deal with police union

About 50 protesters marched along Seventh Street from the San Francisco Police Officers Association building to City Hall Sunday to demand the Board of Supervisors rejects a proposed San Francisco Police Officers Association contract. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Defund SFPD Now organizer Alex Karim spoketo a crowd of protesters that gathered on Harriet Street near the San Francisco Police Officers Association building on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A group of around 50 protesters rallied near the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Officers Association Sunday in opposition to a proposed contract deal that would give police a raise in coming years in return for a deferral of scheduled raises now.

Advocates have said the city should not sign off on a new contract with the police union, which has historically opposed reform measures, without obtaining some agreement that would limit the organization’s ability to stall or delay by exercising “meet and confer” privileges.

The Board of Supervisors, which must vote on the contract deal, decried it as a “lost opportunity” for reform at a hearing Thursday, but it is not clear they will vote against it. Doing so would place a financial burden on The City because the old contract requires raises to kick in as soon as December.

The protesters marched from the SFPOA headquarters on Seventh Street to City Hall Sunday afternoon.

