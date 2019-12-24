Prosecutors: Victim in fatal stabbing identified attacker before she died

A woman killed in a stabbing more than a week ago on San Francisco’s Potrero Hill told police officers the name of her alleged attacker during her final moments, court documents revealed.

Vernisha Mandigo, a 25-year-old San Francisco resident, is facing a murder charge for the Dec. 14 stabbing, which occurred in the 1400 block of Kansas Street. Latanette McDaniel, 35, was killed.

Mandigo, who has been in police custody since the stabbing, has yet to enter a plea.

According to court documents, around 11 p.m., McDaniel was walking near Kansas and 26th streets, as she rolled a wheeled suitcase behind her.

As a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency bus approached a nearby bus stop, Mandigo, armed with a weapon, allegedly ran up behind McDaniel and stabbed her in the back, puncturing McDaniel’s lung.

McDaniel banged on the bus’ window and screamed for help during the attack, court documents said.

McDaniel then collapsed to the ground, and Mandigo apparently fled.

When officers arrived, they found McDaniel, who told the officers, “I’m going to die” and “I’m dying,” according to the documents.

She also told the officers “Vernisha” did it and that her alleged attacker was on “Potrero Hill.” As McDaniel was taken to the hospital, she continued repeating, “Vernisha did it.” McDaniel died at the hospital a short while later.

About 30 minutes after the stabbing, officers located Mandigo near 25th and Wisconsin streets. She appeared to be sweating and out of breath, according to the documents.

Inside Mandigo’s purse, officers found two pairs of scissors, with one pair appearing to be broken.

During a subsequent interview with police, Mandigo allegedly admitted to stabbing McDaniel, the documents said.

Mandigo is being held without bail, according to jail records.

She’s set to return to court on Monday, at which time she could enter a plea.

