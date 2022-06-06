San Francisco voters on Tuesday gave broad support to a number of ballot measures meant to reign in government corruption and inefficiency.
They endorsed changes to the way The City determines the rates residents pay trash hauler Recology, which last year admitted to overcharging customers nearly $95 million.
And, they approved changes to the setup of the Building Inspection Commission, which critics decry as bloated with industry influence and part of a bureaucracy that stymies commercial and housing development.
Not only did San Francisco voters recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, they also rejected a proposal to limit their ability to recall future politicians.
Here is a roundup of measures that were on ballot.
Proposition F — Recology
Though it enjoys a monopoly on commercial and residential waste hauling in San Francisco, Recology has come under scrutiny in recent years for its role in a wide-ranging corruption scandal and for overcharging ratepayers.
Prop. F changes Recology’s rate-setting process to reduce the role played by the Public Works director, and include a representative of ratepayers on the rate-setting board.
The measure also places the city controller in charge of keeping an eye on the system, rather than the head of Public Works. Former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru pleaded guilty to fraud last year and admitted accepting gifts and payments from contractors, including Recology, over which he was supposed to be a regulatory authority.
The measure sailed to victory on Tuesday.
Proposition E — Behested Payments
Prop. E addresses behested payments — donations solicited by city officials to nonprofits at the heart of a corruption scandal ensnaring several top officials in recent years, including Nuru.
The proposition expands regulations on behested payment to include the Board of Supervisors, who will be barred from soliciting payments from contractors whose contracts they approve.
The proposition also requires the Board of Supervisors to win the approval of the Ethics Commission to any changes it makes to law on behested payments.
Proposition E easily won approval.
Proposition B — Building Inspection Commission
Voters approved changes to the way the director of the Department of Building Inspection is hired and the qualifications for members of the Building Inspection Commission.
Previously, the commission chose the director. Under changes adopted through Prop. B, the director will be chosen by the mayor from three recommendations provided by the commission.
The changes are also meant to lessen industry influence on the Department of Building Inspection and streamline the permitting process for renovations and new construction, according to proponents, which include the Board of Supervisors.
The Department of Building Inspection has been subject to a recent federal corruption investigation, and its former director resigned in 2020 amid accusations that he accepted gifts from a developer.
Proposition A — Muni
It was unclear if the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency won the voters’ blessing to fund an array of infrastructure improvements it says will improve service and safety by borrowing $400 million.
The measure required two-thirds approval to pass, and as of the initial count had won 63% of votes.
The proposed projects include $250 million of upgrades to bus yards, where the agency’s fleet of buses are stored. The plans also feature improvements to traffic and pedestrian signals, dedicated traffic lanes for buses and wider sidewalks near bus stops.
The controller’s office estimates the average annual impact of bond payments to property taxpayers would be $9.61 per $100,000 of assessed value through 2045.
The proposition had unanimous support from the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed.
Proposition D — Office of Victim and Witness Rights
Voters approved the creation of an Office of Victim and Witness Rights that will coordinate services for victims of violence.
The proposition will launch a one-year pilot program during which The City will provide free legal services to victims of domestic violence.
Proposition G — Public Health Emergency Leave
Voters approved a measure that will require companies with more than 100 employees to provide 80 hours of paid leave during certain emergencies, such as poor air quality due to wildfires.
The policy would apply only to a company’s employees in San Francisco.