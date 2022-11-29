The near future of the Great Highway may boil down to a single question — when does the weekend start?
Supervisor Gordon Mar’s proposal to codify the current car-free weekend setup has renewed debate over the beachside thoroughfare.
Supporters of what has become known as “The Great Walkway” are pushing supervisors to close the highway earlier and create a pedestrian paradise all day on Friday.
To bolster their cause, they point to results from the November election, in which voters soundly rejected a proposal that would have required The City to keep the Great Highway and Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive permanently open to cars.
Those who use the road to commute by car argue that its closure gums up other roads, and that The City has plenty of park space elsewhere for cyclists and pedestrians to use at their leisure.
Mar’s proposal is the latest chapter in a debate over access to The City’s roads that intensified during the pandemic.
The Upper Great Highway was initially closed completely to car traffic in 2020 as The City looked to provide safe places for people to recreate during the pandemic. Since August 2021, a compromise steered by Mar has left the road open to cars on weekdays, then closed from noon on Fridays to 6 a.m. on Mondays between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way.
Mar’s proposal would maintain that split for the next three years, during which time The City will collect data on The Great Highway’s use and forge a long term plan.
“This configuration has been effective, popular and successful,” Mar said.
The ordinance was reviewed by the Board of Supervisors’ Land Use and Transportation Committee on Monday. It opted not to make a recommendation on the legislation but still allowed it to move forward, setting up a decision by the full board in the coming weeks.
Vehicle traffic on the Great Highway has dropped by about 40% since before the pandemic, and The City’s Recreation and Park Department told supervisors that Sunset Boulevard can absorb more drivers utilizing it as a connector.
Rec and Park also noted that, apart from its restriction on weekends, the road is also closed about 30 days a year when it’s covered in windblown sand.
Pedestrian and bicycling advocates asked that The City close the road earlier on Fridays, which would allow it to gather data on a full weekday of pedestrian-only use. The earlier closure would also allow people who work on the weekends a shot at a car-free bike ride or stroll on the Great Walkway.
“While I personally would support this, I’m not proposing it because this ordinance is genuinely a compromise,” Mar said.
The threats posed by climate change also plays into the discussion. The Great Highway extension south of Sloat Boulevard has remained open to car traffic, but it would be closed under the proposed South Ocean Beach Climate Change Adaptation Project. The future of the Great Highway is threatened by the encroaching ocean, which is rising due to climate change.
Advocates for the road’s closure also argued that other roads provide alternate passage for motorists. But opponents to the closure countered that the Upper Great Highway is a vital connection for car commuters in The Sunset and Richmond districts.
The Chain of Lakes passage through Golden Gate Park “is still backed up” on Fridays, one Richmond District told Supervisors on Monday.
Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond District, said she supports the compromise conceptually but felt that it was rushed. Chan took issue with the noon closure on Fridays.
“There’s still room for improvements and discussion,” Chan said.
The legislation was introduced in July, and Mar stressed that his public outreach effort was substantial. He also warned that without guidance from the Board of Supervisors, Park and Rec would revert to a fully open Great Highway when Gov. Gavin Newsom lifts the COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of February 2023.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar echoed Chan’s concerns about the haste with which the legislation is being considered and the noon closure on Fridays. She worried about acquiescing to the “tyranny of the majority” and the relatively limited access to other options, like public transit, that west side residents have.
“What I fear is that rushing this through and codifying a compromise that works for many but not for all will build in opposition for whatever we do three years from now when we implement a permanent solution,” Melgar said.
The results of November’s election colored the entire debate.
Opponents of car-free Great Highway argued Mar was rushing his proposal through as he prepares to leave office.
Great Walkway advocates noted a substantial majority of voters favored Proposition J, which maintained the car-free JFK promenade in Golden Gate Park, and rejected Proposition I, which would have required that JFK Drive and the Great Highway permanently remain open to cars.
“The voters have made their voices heard on Nov. 8, now it’s time for our city to meet them where they are,” said Lucas Lux, president of Friends of Great Highway Park.
Mar — who was defeated in the November election and will soon be out of office — compared the debate over the Great Highway to what occurred over The Embarcadero Freeway following the Loma Prieta earthquake.
“We have a similar choice in front of us now, to decide the future of our western waterfront,” Mar said.