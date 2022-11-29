Great Highway car-free 2021

People walk along the Great Highway when it was closed to cars in 2021.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The near future of the Great Highway may boil down to a single question — when does the weekend start?

Supervisor Gordon Mar’s proposal to codify the current car-free weekend setup has renewed debate over the beachside thoroughfare.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like