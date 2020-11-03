Proposition K gives San Francisco authorization to build or rehabiliate affordable housing. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Prop. K, authorizing subsidized affordable housing, passes

Voters overwhelmingly authorized San Francisco to acquire, build or rehabilitate up to 10,000 units of subsidized affordable housing, election night results show.

Proposition K received 74 percent of the vote just after midnight.

State law Article 34, passed in 1950, requires voter approval for public affordable housing; advocates view it as part of a legacy of racist, discriminatory housing policy intended to keep low-income and people of color out of certain neighborhoods. An effort to place a repeal of the law before California voters for the November 2020 election failed.

The Board of Supervisors last week approved a Housing Stability Fund to set criteria for housing projects, such as limiting households to those at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Prop. K and the Housing Stability Fund would receive half of the revenue generated by Proposition I, which raises taxes on the sale of property costing $10 million or more, if it passes.

