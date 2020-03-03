Prop. D’s vacancy storefront tax shy of two-thirds vote in early returns

A tax on vacant storefronts was proposed to discourage landlords from keeping properties empty for too long. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco voters are supporting a measure that would tax landlords for vacant storefronts in early returns, but it remains below the two-thirds threshold needed to pass.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin introduced the tax, which was placed on the ballot with a vote by the Board of Supervisors, to address the problem of vacant storefronts in neighborhoods like the Castro, North Beach and the Sunset.

The tax also has the support of Mayor London Breed.

The measure needs more than 66 percent of the vote to pass. In early returns, it has 63 percent of the vote with 67,157 ballots counted so far. The measure moved closer to approval when more votes were counted from the polling stations. In the most recent results, 66.47 percent of the voters backed the measure, or 6,513, while 32,07, or 33.53 percent opposed it.

The tax revenue would go into a Small Business Assistance Fund that would help small businesses remain open.

Proposition D would impose a tax starting in 2021 of $250 per linear feet of street frontage if a storefront is vacant in specific neighborhood commercial corridors for more than 182 days in year. The tax increases to $1,000 in its third year and is expected to generate up to $5 million annually.

The tax drew support from a number of small business groups, like the Fillmore Merchants Association, Haight Ashbury Merchants Association and the North Beach Business Association. The campaign raised about $700,000, including $10,000 from Airbnb, $7,900 Housing Forward SF, and $5,000 Chris Foley, founder of commercial real estate brokerage firm Ground Matrix.

There was no funded political campaign against the measure, but the San Francisco Republican Party and a real estate broker submitted arguments in the voter information pamphlet against the measure. The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce also opposed the measure.

“In so many cases, storefront vacancies are a result of permitting delays and complexity at City Hall. We think the best way to approach the issue of vacancies is to remove those permitting roadblocks and letting small businesses fill these storefronts,” chamber spokesperson Jay Cheng previously said in a statement.

The pro-development think-tank SPUR had recommended its approval in its voter guide, noting that speculative landlords are just one part of the problem.”

The group said that combined with permitting process improvements “Prop. D could be an effective tool to push property owners to put their buildings into active use.”

Peskin recently introduced legislation to streamline the process for small businesses to obtain a conditional use permit to open for business by lowering the fee and establishing a “90-day shot clock” for The City to act on the application or the fee is reimbursed.

