Supervisor Shamann Walton authored legislation designed to increase oversight of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Prop D: Measure boosting oversight of SF sheriff passes

Voters have approved a ballot measure aimed at increasing accountability for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.

In election returns released early Wednesday, Proposition D, from Supervisor Shamann Walton, had 219,903 votes, or 67.33 percent in favor of the proposal.

The measure would assemble a seven-member civilian oversight panel to monitor the department and also establish an Office of Inspector General to independently investigate allegations of deputy misconduct as well as in-custody deaths.

Walton began calling for more oversight of the sheriff in early 2019 after investigative missteps inside the department led to charges being dropped against deputies accused of staging a gladiator-style fight club among inmates at County Jail.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto has argued that the measure is an unnecessary and costly redundancy. He recently expanded an agreement with the Department of Police Accountability for the watchdog to investigate complaints against deputies.

He has also committed to assembling his own oversight board.

Regardless of the outcome, the sheriff will retain the ultimate decision-making power over whether to discipline deputies under California law.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

