The most important question about Proposition C is why San Francisco does not already have proper auditing and oversight of The City’s homeless programs and services.
In a city that has recently spent over $1 billion a year on this issue, such accountability measures seem like a no-brainer. San Franciscans have watched for years as our population of unhoused people seems to grow along with our budget for solving homelessness.
Something is deeply broken in our economy and our society. The rising population of unhoused and mentally ill people on our streets is symptomatic of much deeper problems, and San Francisco is not alone in struggling to manage the issue. Yet San Francisco taxpayers have no clear idea of how their money is being spent, and no insight into why no amount of budget dollars ever seems sufficient enough to change the situation.
Prop. C is a small but important step to increase accountability and transparency around the city department charged with running homeless programs and services. It will create an oversight board to act as a watchdog and ask important questions about how taxpayer money gets spent. It will also require the controller to conduct regular audits of such spending by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which has a $672 million annual budget.
“The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is one of The City’s largest official agencies without any oversight or accountability,” said Ahsha Safaí, who is leading Prop. C and represents District 11 on the Board of Supervisors. “It started out as $100-$130 million department. It’s grown to almost $700 million. When you add in the ‘Our City, Our Home’ money, it’s almost a billion dollars, and there’s absolutely no oversight, accountability or mandatory regular auditing.”
Safaí said Prop. C, which supervisors placed on the ballot with a unanimous vote of 11-0 after a San Francisco Chronicle investigation of substandard housing conditions for the formerly unhoused, is necessary to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent effectively as the housing crisis continues to intensify. The measure would have moved forward sooner, Safaí said, but Mayor London Breed pushed back “strongly,” claiming an oversight board would slow The City’s progress.
Safaí isn’t buying it.
“I was willing to pause that conversation,” said Safaí. “But here we are, five years later, and I don’t think anyone would say things have improved. I think the opposite. I think everyone will say things have only gotten worse.”
He shared a horror story to underscore the need for Prop. C. Safaí, who sits on the Budget Committee, said he was recently asked to support the renewal of a large contract for a homeless shelter. When he asked to see a copy of the previous contract from 2018, however, Safaí received a shocking lesson in the system’s disorganization.
“They couldn’t find it,” said Safaí.
The contract was located at the last minute, Safaí said, but it turned out that the contract had never been put out to bid and had also not received approval from the Budget Committee. Now, he said, the contract has been put out for competitive bidding and he’s looking for ways to impose performance standards on the contract.”
“A lot of this stuff would be taken care of at the oversight level,” he said. “There would be a public vetting.”
The current lack of oversight and transparency in the department charged with managing this urgent humanitarian crisis is shocking. Voters should demand more, but this proposal is a move in the right direction.
The San Francisco Examiner endorses a yes vote on Proposition C.
