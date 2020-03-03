Former Housing Authority employees look likely to get retiree health benefits

Proposition C could apply to around 50 employees affected by city takeover of agency

With the first votes of the night announced Tuesday, a measure that would give former public housing workers retiree health benefits appeared to be winning at the polls.

Under Proposition C, former employees of the Housing Authority who are hired by The City will be entitled to retiree health benefits based on their combined years of service.

The measure had nearly 62 percent of the vote in early returns and that increased to 65 percent when more votes were counted from the polling stations.

The federal government ordered The City to take over the housing authority last year after it failed to manage its finances and experienced a surprise shortfall of $20 million for low-income vouchers that required a bailout using both city and federal funds.

To date, The City has hired 24 housing authority employees, but it could apply to about 50 employees in total.

City Controller Ben Rosenfield’s analysis of the measure said it would cost about $80,000 per worker spread out over many years.

The Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed placed the measure on the ballot and said the measure was “fair and narrowly tailored to ensure employees impacted by the federal government’s requirements get fair treatment in determining their retirement benefits.”

There was no organized opposition.

