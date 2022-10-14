sfusd art kids

Kids draw during the grand opening of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) lab at the Chinese Immersion School at De Avila in San Francisco, Calif. Friday, May 6, 2016.

 Jessica Christian, S.F. Examiner

California's Prop 28 is running a completely unopposed campaign. 

That comes as no surprise — there's been little disagreement with funding arts programs in public schools. 

