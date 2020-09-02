Pride Parade organizers ban uniformed police officers from participating in 2021 event

Organizers of the Pride Parade announced Wednesday that they would prohibit uniformed San Francisco police officers from marching in the 2021 event in response to a clash between officers and demonstrators last year.

The San Francisco Pride board of directors made the decision more than a year after the “episode of police violence at the 2019 Pride Parade” after learning the Department of Police Accountability dismissed unnecessary force allegations against five officers “on the basis of insufficient evidence,” according to a statement from the group’s board president, Carolyn Wysinger, and executive director, Fred Lopez.

“Although the ongoing COVID pandemic has put the future of large-scale public events in doubt, we have concluded that in 2021 we cannot welcome the participation of the San Francisco Police Department’s Pride Alliance — which is to say, uniformed SFPD officers marching as a Parade contingent,” the statement said.

The board said they “deliberately chose not to act in haste” and to work within the police grievance process to hold officers accountable for the “wholly unnecessary escalation into violence.”

“After a year-long process, it appears there will be no consequences for either the Department or the officers involved,” the statement said. “Needless to say, SF Pride is disappointed and frustrated.”

The board acknowledged several efforts the police have taken “to heal decades of mistrust between the department and the city’s LGBTQ+ communities,” but said “such actions are merely symbolic unless accompanied by real change.”

During the June 30, 2019 parade, demonstrators locked arms to block off Market Street, calling for the removal of police and “toxic corporations” from the celebration. They had intended to block the procession for 50 minutes to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the New York Police Department raiding a gay bar and violently clashing with demonstrators in what became known as the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

San Francisco Pride said Wednesday that the police officers improperly reacted to the demonstrators, including by failing to give organizers an opportunity to first respond, as is their protocol for incidents of protests.

“Before the Pride team could speak with the demonstrators, several officers of the San Francisco Police Department unexpectedly and rashly overreacted to the disruption, swarming the area and leading to a larger scuffle,” the statement said.

A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident that protesters “broke down barricades and threw water bottles at officers as they rushed onto the parade route.”

“At least one subject actively fought with officers during the incident and one officer sustained non-life threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said then.

San Francisco Pride initiated a DPA investigation in the officers’ conduct, according to the statement.

One of two protesters arrested during the 2019 protest also filed a lawsuit last month against the officers, alleging excessive force and retaliation.

The lawsuit alleges officers shoved Taryn Saldivar, then 21, without cause, while they were standing on the sidelines of the protest. They were on the ground when an officer yanked and broke their cane, dragged them into the street and “violently” arrested them, causing them to sustain injuries, according to the lawsuit.

Saldivar was cited on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and interfering with a parade route and the District Attorney’s Office charged Saldivar with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

However, Pride organizers met in February with District Attorney Chesa Boudin to ask for the dismissal of charges against the protesters, according to the statement.

“The DA listened, and the charges were dropped in March,” the statement said.

