Pride flags going up along Market Street despite cancellation of parade

Despite this year’s San Francisco Pride Celebration being held completely online this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city will still observe its annual tradition of decorating Market Street with rainbow flags.

On both Thursday and Friday, Pride officials are installing the flags along the main thoroughfare between Castro Street and The Embarcadero. The flags are meant to rev up residents for the city’s Pride Celebration, one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ events.

The installation of the flags on Market Street between Van Ness Avenue and The Embarcadero began Thursday morning. Then on Friday morning, more flags will be installed between Castro Street and Van Ness Avenue.

This year’s celebration, happening on June 27th and 28th, marks San Francisco Pride’s 50th anniversary.

Earlier this month, Pride officials announced this year’s celebration would be held online due to the pandemic. The festivities will include several virtual events, including a kickoff celebration and pride flag raising ceremony with Mayor London Breed on June 5, a Trans March on June 26, and a main celebration featuring live performances, speeches from elected officials and LGBTQ leaders, as well as appearances by the Pride grand marshals on June 28.

In addition, San Francisco Pride will take part in Global Pride, a 24-hour live-streamed festival happening June 27, featuring more than 350 pride organizations worldwide. Although a streaming platform where Pride will appear hasn’t been chosen, organizers said more details will come in as the celebration gets closer.

More information can be found at www.sfpride.org.

