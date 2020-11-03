District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston speaks to his supporters inside Noir Lounge during election night on Nov. 5, 2019. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston speaks to his supporters inside Noir Lounge during election night on Nov. 5, 2019. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Preston holds commanding lead in rematch for District 5 supervisor

Supervisor Dean Preston is holding a commanding lead in the race to retain his District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors as of early Tuesday night.

Preston is ahead over his main opponent, former Supervisor Vallie Brown, with more than 51 percent of the first-choice vote, according to the first round of election results.

Preston has 15,977 first-choice votes, 3,468 votes over his challenger Brown. The contest does not go to ranked-choice voting if a candidate can secure 50 percent of the vote.

Nearly 62 percent of the registered vote has been counted citywide.

The race to represent neighborhoods including the Haight and Western Addition is a rematch between Preston and Brown.

Brown, the leading moderate, narrowly lost to Preston last year after Mayor London Breed appointed her to the seat.

Preston is a progressive and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Preston and Brown are among four candidates in the race.

Check back later for updates.

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Chan takes narrow lead in District 1 supervisor race
Next story
Measure RR, sales tax to fund Caltrain, pulls ahead in early returns

Just Posted

Measure A is a bond that would help fund for housing the homeless, mental health facilities and improving public parks. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
S.F. voters favoring Measure A, providing funding for homeless and mental health services

San Francisco voters are in favor of a $487.7 million bond to… Continue reading

Measure RR is a sales tax for Caltrain affecting San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Measure RR, sales tax to fund Caltrain, pulls ahead in early returns

A one-eighth-cent sales tax that would be used to fund Caltrain was… Continue reading

The West Portal Muni station sits empty after an overhead line went during a short-lived attempt to resume train service in August. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
‘Some rail’ expected to return early 2021, but additional shutdowns might be necessary

It could take up to eight years to fully rehab Muni Metro’s vulnerabilities, SFMTA says

Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee will be termed out in January and a proposed ban on smoking in apartment buildings will be one of his last legislative efforts. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Yee moves to ban smoking in apartment buildings

Prohibition would inculde cannabis smoke and vaping

Deborah Walker holds up a portrait she drew in support of San Francisco Board of Supervisor District 1 candidate Marjan Philhour in the Richmond District on Octobeer 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
Progressive dominance at stake in SF supervisor races

Mayor Breed seeks allies in close contests

Most Read