Preston holds commanding lead in rematch for District 5 supervisor

Supervisor Dean Preston is holding a commanding lead in the race to retain his District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors as of early Tuesday night.

Preston is ahead over his main opponent, former Supervisor Vallie Brown, with more than 51 percent of the first-choice vote, according to the first round of election results.

Preston has 15,977 first-choice votes, 3,468 votes over his challenger Brown. The contest does not go to ranked-choice voting if a candidate can secure 50 percent of the vote.

Nearly 62 percent of the registered vote has been counted citywide.

The race to represent neighborhoods including the Haight and Western Addition is a rematch between Preston and Brown.

Brown, the leading moderate, narrowly lost to Preston last year after Mayor London Breed appointed her to the seat.

Preston is a progressive and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Preston and Brown are among four candidates in the race.

