Supervisor Dean Preston speaks at a news conference outside the Muni Kirkland Yard announcing Muni will not be increasing fares on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Preston calls vacancies ‘the single biggest source of potential housing in San Francisco’

Supervisor calls for hearing on ways to assess and tap into unoccupied residential units

As San Francisco continues to grapple with the lack of affordable housing, Supervisor Dean Preston is putting a spotlight on vacant units.

Preston called for a Board of Supervisors committee hearing on vacancies to take place sometime in May and for the budget analyst to issue a report on the issue.

He said that The City is largely ignoring “the single biggest source of potential housing in San Francisco.”

“Tens of thousands of units, and we don’t know how many, sit vacant,” Preston said. “How do we activate them?”

Vacant units have been a concern among city officials in previous years, but with the pandemic, vacancies have increased.

“Solving our city’s affordable housing crisis must involve tacking residential vacancies, activating as many of these units as possible and exploring policy solutions to this mushrooming problem and opportunity,” Preston said.

He said that conversation around housing has been dominated by tired talking points of “build, build, build, how many new units, how quickly can they be built, how can we incentivize building more?”

He pointed to Mayor London Breed’s state of the city address where she spoke to building 5,000 new units annually and streamlining the approval process, without touching upon vacancies.

“With the right policies, we can activate 5,000 units pretty much immediately,” Preston said.

In making the announcement, Preston noted that in 2017 Vancouver passed an “Empty Homes Tax” on units not occupied for a majority of the year. Since the tax, vacancies have decreased annually, according to Vancouver’s annual report on the levy. Revenue from the tax funded affordable housing efforts.

Preston said the pandemic changed the “profile of vacancy” of past years. “We’ve seen a significant out-migration of people from San Francisco and with that trend, a cooling of the rental market for the first time in a generation,” Preston said.

Among the questions Preston wants to answer is if the higher vacancy rate is due to landlords being unable to find tenants because people are leaving or if they are “unwilling to lower the rents to new market levels.”

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsHousing and HomelessnessPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Mayor Breed gets vaccinated, urges city residents to do the same
Next story
Teen girl busted in botched carjacking outside Safeway

Just Posted

Speed enforcement camera sign (Shutterstock)
Assemblymember David Chiu takes second shot at speed camera bill

Pilot program includes stronger protections for privacy and equity, supporters say

After the pandemic hit, San Francisco installed handwashing stations intended to serve the homeless, but advocates say more permanent water stations are needed, especially in the Tenderloin. David Mamaril Horowitz/Special to S.F. Examiner
Survey finds homeless residents have insufficient access to clean water

Homeless residents in San Francisco struggle to access clean water for drinking… Continue reading

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been arrested in connection with a series of shootings on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Atlanta-area massage parlors. (Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
Man captured in Atlanta-area spa shootings is suspected of killing 8 people at 3 locations

Henri Hollis, Shaddi Abusaid and Alexis Stevens The Atlanta Journal-Constitution A man… Continue reading

Dr. Vincent Matthews, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, is seen speaking at a news conference where the district announced the closure of Lowell High School on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Details sparse as SFUSD commits to fall reopening

Superintendent Vincent Matthews said Tuesday the San Francisco Unified School District is… Continue reading

Mayor London Breed got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition on Tuesday. <ins>(Courtesy photo)</ins>
Mayor Breed gets vaccinated, urges city residents to do the same

‘These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they can save your life,’ Breed tells doubters

Most Read