We must look back to repair the future.
That’s what Favianna Rodriguez, the artist and activist behind the new murals debuting Sunday at the Presidio Tunnel Tops park, hopes to demonstrate with her work.
“The piece is based on the many creatures who used to roam this land,” she said. “I created the piece in consultation with Ramaytush Ohlone leaders who helped talk to me about the significance of the different creatures, including the salmon, the coyote, the grizzly bear. … And so my piece is about honoring the life that exists there.”
Rodriguez has titled the mural “Ancestral Futurism” because the installation includes a prominently placed banner that says “Welcome to the homeland of the Ramaytush Ohlone.’” The Ramaytush (“people from the west”) Ohlone are a tribe whose ancestors lived in the areas of San Francisco and San Mateo counties for hundreds of years before the California genocide.
“Part of what I want to do is name the colonization and genocide that happened in that park,” said Rodriguez. “Native people were brutalized, they were killed, their land was stolen, their ecosystems were devastated. When we talk about national parks, we have to understand that history.”
Rodriguez is part of the Presidio Activator Council, a group of Bay Area community leaders, activists and artists representing those who have been historically underrepresented in national parks.
The council, said Rodriguez, is “an effort for the Presidio park to work on diversity, equity and inclusion by building relationships with cultural leaders in the community.” And to address “a history of exclusion in national parks…(as) many of these parks are located near predominantly white communities.”
Using art to enact social change is nothing new for Rodriguez, age 43, who has spent much of her life creating art with a political message.
“I grew up in the '80s during the era of the war on drugs. It was a very hard time because there was a lot of gangs, there was a lot of police violence. I also grew up in a very polluted neighborhood,” said Rodriguez. “And art really saved my life.”
Rodrigiuez, who is self-taught and mentored by artists of color, notes she grew up seeing murals in her community that “had very empowered symbols. I witnessed the birth of hip-hop, growing up in Oakland, I understood the legacy of Black power. And so I knew that culture and art have always been very powerful ways to transform policies and societies.”
The Presidio Tunnel Tops installation is not Rodriguez’s first mural. Over the past three years, she has completed projects at the Garfield Pool in the Mission, the San Francisco Animal Care and Control Center and most recently on the basketball courts at Markham Elementary School in Oakland in collaboration with the Trust for Public Land.
“Ancestral Futurism” unveils Sunday during the grand opening of Presidio Tunnel Tops and can be found in three major areas of the park: the Visitor Center, the Outpost nature play area and the Presidio Plaza.