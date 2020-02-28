Presidio Middle School closed due to stomach virus outbreak

Presidio Middle School in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood is closed Friday due to an outbreak of a stomach virus, according to San Francisco school district officials.

The district will be disinfecting all surfaces following a “widespread outbreak of gastroenteritis” and consulting with the Department of Public Health, officials said.

Gastroenteritis is a general term for stomach distress and inflammation with symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever.

The school is expected to reopen Monday.

Bay Area Newseducationsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Hate crime arrest made in viral video attack on elderly man

Just Posted

City Attorney targets permit expediter, developers in new round of subpoenas

San Francisco’s corruption scandal is the dumpster fire that keeps on giving… Continue reading

SF to introduce legislation authorizing safe injection sites

Mayor Breed and Supervisor Haney join forces to create regulations, permit process for nonprofits

Newsom says state to expand testing capacity for coronavirus

Health officials mobilizing resources after case of unknown origin reported in Solano County

Study: Banning cars on Market had minimal effect on side streets

A traffic nightmare. Congestions madness. Carmageddon. Those were the fears voiced by… Continue reading

Police Commission president calls for probe into allegations of ‘rampant’ anti-black bias in SFPD

A newly surfaced email alleging widespread anti-black bias in San Francisco’s police… Continue reading

Most Read