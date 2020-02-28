Presidio Middle School closed due to stomach virus outbreak

Presidio Middle School in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood is closed Friday due to an outbreak of a stomach virus, according to San Francisco school district officials.

The district will be disinfecting all surfaces following a “widespread outbreak of gastroenteritis” and consulting with the Department of Public Health, officials said.

Gastroenteritis is a general term for stomach distress and inflammation with symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever.

The school is expected to reopen Monday.

