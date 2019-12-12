Former Vice President Joe Biden leaves a Providence fundraiser for his presidential campaign last month. (The Providence Journal / Sandor Bodo)

Presidential candidate Joe Biden coming to SF today

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, is among the expected attendees at the event

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden will be attending a fundraising event in San Francisco on Thursday for his campaign.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, is among the expected attendees at the event, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at an undisclosed location in the city.

Biden, who served as vice president under President Barack Obama, is currently leading national polls among Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 election.

He is one of many presidential candidates who have come through the Bay Area and elsewhere in California in recent months. The state will hold its primary election on March 3.

