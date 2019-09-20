Power outage impacts Muni subway service

The San Francico Municipal Transportation Agency said Friday morning that a power outage impacted subway service in both directions between West Portal and downtown.

Transit agency officials said at 8:50 am they were preparing to launch bus shuttles to transport riders instead. But the agency later announced via Twitter at 9:21 am that “trains are beginning to move thru the subway in both directions. Service will be very slow as trains have to operate in manual mode.” The agency said bus shuttles will continue to support service.

The Department of Emergency Management also announced this morning that PG &E is working to restore a power outage in the southeast area of The City, including the Mission Distict, that is impacting traffic lights and roughly 20,000 customers.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.