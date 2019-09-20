Power outage impacts Muni subway service

The San Francico Municipal Transportation Agency said Friday morning that a power outage impacted subway service in both directions between West Portal and downtown.

Transit agency officials said at 8:50 am they were preparing to launch bus shuttles to transport riders instead. But the agency later announced via Twitter at 9:21 am that “trains are beginning to move thru the subway in both directions. Service will be very slow as trains have to operate in manual mode.” The agency said bus shuttles will continue to support service.

The Department of Emergency Management also announced this morning that PG &E is working to restore a power outage in the southeast area of The City, including the Mission Distict, that is impacting traffic lights and roughly 20,000 customers.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Previous story
Rare monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

Just Posted

Power outage impacts Muni subway service

The San Francico Municipal Transportation Agency said Friday morning that a power… Continue reading

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence patch things up with leather fair organizers

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and organizers of S.F.’s leather fair have patched things up.

Rare monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

A rare monkey was born at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo… Continue reading

Youth protest climate change in a Global Strike

The Global Climate Strike is expected to be one of the largest… Continue reading

Planning Commissioner Rich Hillis steps down to seek role as department head

San Francisco Planning Commissioner Richard Hillis has resigned from his post and… Continue reading

Most Read