Power outage hits Excelsior, Portola, Balboa Park

More than 6,000 customers were left without power in Excelsior, Portola and Balboa Park late Monday morning.

Customers began reporting blackouts at 11:20 a.m., according to PG&E live data. The provider assessed at 11:51 a.m. that 6,233 households had been affected, and currently estimates the outage will be resolved around 5 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, live data shows.

‘Our preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work,” the provider announced on its website. “PG&E is assessing the cause at the outage location.”

Calls to PG&E for further information have not yet been returned.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management warned residents that traffic lights in the area may be affected.

Monday’s outage was preceded by another twice its size Sunday that left 13,000 customers in the dark after a piece of equipment at a PG&E substation failed, Bay City News reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

