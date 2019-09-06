Power out just north of Chase Center arena, only hours before first event

Power is out in the Mission Bay neighborhood north of Chase Center arena, just hours before its first scheduled event, a Metallica concert, according to PG&E.

Chase Center still has power, its officials confirm, although the neighborhood immediately north of it is dark.

But the arena’s traffic woes might be exacerbated by the power outage, should it continue throughout the day.

About a dozen traffic lights at nearby intersections are out, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The City issued a warning to “treat impacted intersections” as four-way stop signs.

Muni is still operational, SFMTA confirmed.

The San Francisco Fire Department has reported responding to a vault fire in the area of Third Street and Mission Bay South, with no reported damage or injuries.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the neighborhood where Chase Center is located, among others, said the outage was possibly caused by a “manhole explosion.”

Above, a map of the Mission Bay power outage, courtesy PG&E.

PG&E said the outage, reported at 1:30 p.m., was affecting 2,900 customers as of around 2:30 p.m.. A map shows the power outage stretches down Third Street from the Lefty O’Doul Bridge (just under Oracle Park) all the way to 16th Street, just narrowly missing the University of California San Francisco Medical Center at Mission Bay, and Chase Center itself.

UCSF confirmed the Medical Center has power.

PG&E immediately dispatched two T-men to investigate the cause.

So will Chase Center go dark before its first scheduled event? All signs point to no.

“We are on a different circuit than where is affected,” said Lisa Goodwin, a Warriors and Chase Center spokesperson.

With a mind to some of Metallica’s most famous lyrics, Warriors spokesperson PJ Johnston said, “We have power. Not related to us — and ‘nothing else matters.’”

joe@sfexaminer.com

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.