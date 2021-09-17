Powell Station death serves as a grim reminder. BART doors don’t stop for anyone

By Veronica Irwin

Examiner staff writer

The death of San Francisco resident Amy Adams last Monday serves as a reminder: BART doors do not have motion sensors to keep them from closing when something’s in the way.

Adams, 41, had boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton town train at Powell Street station a little after 3 p.m. Monday with her dog, before exiting “at the very last second,” according to a BART press release. The doors closed with her dog on the train, its leash wrapped around Adams’ waist. When the BART train left, Adams was dragged onto the tracks and to her death.

It’s a horrific tragedy, raising many questions. Don’t BART doors have motion sensors that could have detected the presence of a leash caught between them? Shouldn’t there be a button by which passengers could reopen doors in an emergency?

According to BART spokesperson Jim Allison, however, there are no motion sensors because the potential for abuse outweighs the cost, however terrible that cost may be. “One can only imagine trying to run the fifth busiest rail system in the United States, where we’re trying to keep things on schedule, with the doors closing and reopening constantly,” he says.

Details of what happened in Adams’ specific case are still under investigation by both BART and the National Transit Safety Board, so Allison couldn’t speak to the specific incident. But similar injuries have happened before. Just this past February, a man suffered head and leg injuries after being stuck in BART doors, also at the Powell Station, for example.

But Allison says that people who jam the doors with their bodies is a far more common problem. BART has been trying to address the issue for years, publishing communications on their website and podcasts. The Examiner asked BART for some context, in terms of door incidents. The latest available numbers show that in June of 2018 alone, 116 BART cars were delayed due to doors being jammed. In the 2017-2018 fiscal year, so-called “door vandalism” delayed 816 trains, interrupting commutes for thousands of Bay Area residents. Often trains have to be halted completely, while mechanics work to get the doors back on their tracks.

It’s rare for train doors to have motion sensors, worldwide. One exception is Singapore, where citizens quickly began abusing the sensors by blocking them with chewing gum. It’s one of the main reasons the sticky substance was famously banned in the country in 1992. Singaporean statesman Lee Kuan Yew, who’s credited with both putting Singapore on the global financial map and creating their very strict and tidy culture, once scorned gum-chewing scofflaws publicly. “Putting chewing gum on our subway train doors so they don’t open, I don’t call that creativity,” he said. “I call that mischief-making.”

BART’s solution is to have physical triggers programmed into the doors that can tell when objects as large as ¾” are in the way. This, Allison says, is technically different from the motion sensors used for elevator doors. It’s an electrical and mechanical trigger rather than a separate motion sensor. Rather than sensing an obstruction before the doors close, these physical triggers detect whether or not the doors have already closed on something and are not fully sealed. When there is an obstacle in the way, an alert notifies the train operator in the control cab.

Aside from possibly clearer signage, warning riders that the doors will close on people if they stand in the way, BART has few other tools available to increase safety on the trains. In fact, Allison says the fact that their train operators are alerted when there’s something as small as ¾” in the door is more conservative than what most transit experts would expect.

Of course, a dog leash is often thinner than ¾”, and these sensors did not save Adams’ life. That, according to a BART press release, is purely “tragic.”

