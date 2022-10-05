The taps have stopped flowing at Mikkeller Bar as the gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin has closed up shop after nine years in The City. 

Mikkeller Bar offered rare tap and bottled beers from around the world alongside upscale pub fare. It was one of three remaining Mikkeller locations in California, as well as the microbrewery's original outpost in the United States. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting