The taps have stopped flowing at Mikkeller Bar as the gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin has closed up shop after nine years in The City.
Mikkeller Bar offered rare tap and bottled beers from around the world alongside upscale pub fare. It was one of three remaining Mikkeller locations in California, as well as the microbrewery's original outpost in the United States.
"The place means something very special to us and it is of course very sad to have to say goodbye," said Mikkel Bjergsø, Mikkeller's founder and creative director.
In August, Mikkeller announced that the company would be returning its focus to contract brewing, an arrangement where a company brews and packages beer on equipment that it does not own. The company cited pandemic-induced difficulties, such as rising costs, supply chain issues and unstable market conditions.
The ride-share company isn't doing away entirely with remote work.
The San Francisco location used "on-the-fly" beer taps that allowed beer to be mixed with nitrogen and carbon dioxide, while also being poured in a sophisticated and controlled manner. This process also allowed Mikkeller's beers to be served at the correct temperature, with variations applying to different styles.
Mikkeller's owners hope that the next tenants of the Mason St. outpost continue to honor the space and world-class beers. They've already begun sourcing for interested buyers.
Their San Diego outpost will continue producing, releasing and distributing beer through the AleSmith Brewing Company.