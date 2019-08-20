Portola fire displaces five residents

Two families were displaced by a fire in the Portola neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

A family of three, including two adults and one elderly adult, and a family of two adults were rescued after firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 3:25 a.m in a two-unit building at 204 Girard St.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 4:07 a.m and reported no injuries. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

The upper unit sustained major damage and is no longer habitable according to the SFFD. One family relocated to another house during the night while the other one left before the Red Cross arrived.