Popeye’s shut down due to roach infestation

Popular fast food has operated in Western Addition for more than three decades

A cockroach infestation has temporarily shut down Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen at 599 Divisadero St., Department of Public Health officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The fried chicken chain has operated in the Western Addition for more than three decades and underwent major renovations as recently as 2014.

According to a notice of violation posted to the restaurant’s exterior on Tuesday, The City stepped in after “major violations” that constitute an immediate danger to public health or safety” were discovered.

DPH spokesperson Veronica Vien confirmed that the cockroach infestation was discovered during a routine inspection on Tuesday.

“During the course of yesterday’s inspection, it was determined that the food facility in question had a cockroach infestation. As such, the permit to operate has been temporarily suspended,” said Vien in a statement to the San Francisco Examiner on Wednesday.

The report from Tuesday’s inspection indicates that the restaurant received a final health score of 85, which DPH categorizes as “needs improvement” on the grounds that several high risk violations were observed at the site.

It is unclear how long the restaurant will remain closed.

Vien said that the district inspector will return to the restaurant “with the intention of lifting the suspension” as soon as Popeye’s operators “notify the department that the necessary corrections have been completed.”

A spokesperson for Popeye’s did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

