~ai-6cebde9f-8312-474f-b9d5-fef2a1b0e16e_

Take a swim, sea lions.

It is practically official — wild parrots are San Francisco’s city animal.

San Francisco parrot

A wild parrot perches in San Francisco. The birds, featured in the film and book, “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill, have been voted San Francisco’s official animal (pending a change to The City’s administrative code).

Ex // Top Stories

sf.Pier39.0319

Sea lions, a popular fixture at Pier 39, came in second in the poll.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com