Take a swim, sea lions.
It is practically official — wild parrots are San Francisco’s city animal.
The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday acknowledging the wild parrots’ victory in becoming San Francisco’s official animal in a contest recently put on by the San Francisco Chronicle. The resolution technically only marked the supervisors’ intent to make the wild parrot The City’s official animal, which will require a change to The City’s administrative code.
In a system nearly as complex as The City’s ranked-choice elections, the Chronicle held an online poll that took place in four stages over four weeks. Starting with a choice of 16 animals, the field was narrowed by half each week.
When the contest was down to just wild parrots and sea lions in a head-to-head, winner-take-all duel for the ages, the wild parrots eked out a victory with 51.3% of the vote.
According to the newspaper, the four rounds of voting saw more than 27,000 people participate.
Both the wild parrots and the sea lions have a well-known presence in San Francisco.
Sea lions have piled onto Pier 39 for decades, allowing tourists from landlocked locales to pose for pictures and gawk at the girthy sea beasts while stuffing chowder-soaked bread into their maws.
Wild parrots were the subject of the 2003 documentary “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill,” which is at least one more feature-length film than the Pier 39 sea lions have starred in.
Parrots have had a presence in San Francisco since the 1980s, possibly due to an escape from a pet store.
It was perhaps the fact that wild parrots — specifically “cherry-headed Conures” — are not native to San Francisco that made them the perfect fit for the City.
Immigrants (of the human variety) make up about one-third of San Francisco’s population, according to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mark Bittner, the human subject of “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill” and author of a book about the wild parrots, said they’re well-known at Telegraph Hill, but parrots are actually present everywhere in San Francisco but the Outer Sunset.
They are colorful, energetic, intelligent, and like many San Franciscans, come from somewhere else, Bittner said. He didn’t see the fact that wild parrots are non-native to San Francisco as a problem.
“We live in an artificial environment, and they’re a really colorful representation of what we have created here,” Bittner said.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey addressed questions about why the board would weigh in on such frivolities at all.
“We can take seriously the serious problems we face, and we can celebrate the blessings of our city,” Dorsey said.
Other popular animals who failed to rise to the top included Claude the albino alligator, who resides at the California Academy of Sciences, and the blue-bellied San Francisco garter snake.
The raccoon, sadly, failed to make it past the first round.