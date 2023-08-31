The San Francisco Board of Supervisors wants a say in the future of the decades-old U.N. Plaza farmers market.
San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin and Supervisor Dean Preston announced on Wednesday they will introduce a resolution addressing the market’s move from its home for the last 42 years to Fulton Plaza across the street.
“Basically we’ve been working to get Rec and Park to involve the community more in making plans, I’ve been a bit frustrated that hasn't happened,” Preston told The Examiner. “What we want to do is we want to make sure that the Board of Supervisors is actually involved.”
Both supervisors spoke at a rally Wednesday in front of City Hall organized by the Tenderloin People’s Congress, a neighborhood volunteer group, to protest the move announced earlier this month.
The Heart of the City Farmers' Market is moving across the street to make way for a skate park and other recreation activities on U.N. Plaza, in an effort by The City to make the area safer and more appealing for visitors. Heart of the City will begin at the new location on Sunday.
But in the weeks since the announcement, community members and farmers have spoken out about the lack of transparency in the process and the possible disruption it might cause. The market is one of the fresh produce sources for some of The City’s poorest neighborhoods nearby.
“I'm scratching my head as to why we would want to create a food desert in the middle of San Francisco that has been so remarkable and flourished for 42 years,” Peskin addressed the crowd on Wednesday. “We all know that United Nations has its challenges, but this is akin to bombing the village to save it.”
Preston said the resolution’s language is still being ironed out before the Board of Supervisors returns from its summer recess on Tuesday. He said the legislation will require metrics to measure the success of the move and for the community to be included in the ongoing discussion around the space.
“If they're hellbent on moving across the street, let's make sure that that is done in a way where we can ensure success,” said Preston. “We've got a lot of questions about how this is rolled out.”
The speed at which the project has moved ahead has had some questioning the process as well, and Peskin speculated at the rally that it might stem from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit coming to The City in mid-November.
APEC is a major economic forum The City is hosting this year that will bring international attention. Dozens of political and economic leaders, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and 30,000 delegates, will converge on San Francisco.
Peskin later clarified that he was assuming the move was related to APEC, and could not confirm if that was the reason.
“Generally they (The City) do some amount of public outreach … that has not happened in this case,” he told The Examiner. “So I’m assuming all roads lead to APEC.”
Ahead of APEC, concerns over safety and the open-air drug markets near U.N. Plaza has intensified, as all of The City continues to grapple with its twin crises of opioids and homelessness.
Preston and Peskin said the Board of Supervisors entrusted stewardship of U.N. Plaza to Rec and Park, and that can change.
“We can, by ordinance, take it back and we can assign it to a different department,” Preston told The Examiner. “My hope is that it doesn't blow up to that extent.”