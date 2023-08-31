Farmers Market Protest City Hall

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, pictured above speaking at a rally at City Hall protesting the move of the U.N. Plaza farmers market on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, will introduce a resolution addressing the change. 

 Natalia Gurevich/The Examiner

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors wants a say in the future of the decades-old U.N. Plaza farmers market.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin and Supervisor Dean Preston announced on Wednesday they will introduce a resolution addressing the market’s move from its home for the last 42 years to Fulton Plaza across the street.

