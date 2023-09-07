San Francisco is embracing an increase in the size of its police academy classes, but the road to full staffing remains a long one.
The City’s most recent police academy class totaled 32 recruits, the largest since 2020, the department announced in June. The elevated interest from potential officers is welcomed by a city that is — depending on who’s providing the estimate — around 500 officers short of where it should be.
Mayor London Breed made buttressing the department’s ranks a cornerstone of her city budget proposal earlier this year, announcing a goal of hiring 220 officers over the next two years. That would bring The City to about 1,800 sworn officers — a staffing level it last had before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doing so will be a challenge. Even with improvements in recruiting, the department is just “treading water,” Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said, as officers continue to retire or leave for jobs elsewhere.
San Francisco is far from the only city in America struggling to recruit and retain officers in recent years. Cities such as Seattle and Portland have offered massive hiring bonuses in an attempt to lure officers from other departments, as have other Northern California cities with which San Francisco competes for talent.
The officer shortage comes as The City grapples with rising concerns about public safety, which numerous polls and elections — including the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in 2022 — have shown is top of mind for voters.
The department does not believe there is a single reason why it has seen renewed interest from applicants. It has bolstered its recruiting and outreach, particularly on social media, department spokesperson Evan Sernoffsky told The Examiner in an email.
In past years The City held as few as two police academies, but now this year it’s holding them quarterly, translating into a shorter wait time for prospective recruits.
“Since we have more academies, that means we can offer candidates who pass background a spot right away, rather than having them wait,” Sernoffsky wrote. “In the past, those candidates may have taken a job at another police department.”
The pay those recruits stand to make if hired full-time was also boosted by the recently approved contract between the Police Officers Association and city. The agreement featured salary raises totaling 10.75% over three years.
The new union contract also reduced — from two years to one — the length of time officers hired from outside departments have to wait before moving up a salary step. The department says it has seen an increase in lateral transfers, including from those who left the SFPD only to return.
Chris Catren, chief of the Redlands Police Department and president of the California Police Chiefs Association, suggested in a January interview with The Examiner that economic uncertainty might be a boon to police departments.
“There’s a lot of positives that get highlighted when the economy isn’t going like gangbusters,” Catren said.
An analysis by Mission Local earlier this year concluded that arrest rates for property and violent crimes have not always cleanly correlated with the department’s head count. But while adding officers to the ranks might not obliviate crime, it could have other benefits — including reducing the use of overtime.
Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors was forced to approve a supplemental $25 million midyear outlay because the department’s overtime pay had soared beyond what had already been budgeted.
Breed is just one of several city leaders making a push to hire more officers.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey proposed a resolution — which has since been adopted — that called on The City to automatically match the hiring bonuses offered to police officers by other Northern California cities. He’s now pushing for an amendment to the city charter that would require The City to meet its police staffing target within five years and set aside a portion of the budget specifically to achieve that goal.