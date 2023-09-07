San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott

Mayor London Breed is attemtping to bring SFPD staffing up to about 1,800 sworn officers, a level it hasn’t had since before the pandemic.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco is embracing an increase in the size of its police academy classes, but the road to full staffing remains a long one.

The City’s most recent police academy class totaled 32 recruits, the largest since 2020, the department announced in June. The elevated interest from potential officers is welcomed by a city that is — depending on who’s providing the estimate — around 500 officers short of where it should be.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com