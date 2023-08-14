SFE-EarlyVoting

San Francisco took a bold step in 2016 by allowing noncitizens to vote in school board elections, but relatively few ever cast a ballot.

In one election — the 2019 school board race — just two people voted under the new law, which expanded voting rights in school elections to noncitizen parents and guardians of children under 18 in the San Francisco school district.

