San Francisco took a bold step in 2016 by allowing noncitizens to vote in school board elections, but relatively few ever cast a ballot.
In one election — the 2019 school board race — just two people voted under the new law, which expanded voting rights in school elections to noncitizen parents and guardians of children under 18 in the San Francisco school district.
Even in the hotly contested 2022 recall of three school board members, only 235 people cast a ballot under the program.
Despite the important victory for immigrants secured in 2016, advocates say numerous obstacles remain to increase voter participation among noncitizens in San Francisco.
Despite low turnout, advocates maintain that there are benefits to extending the vote to noncitizens that might not show up in election statistics. If nothing else, they say, it imbues an inclusivity that improves the welfare of not only the children of immigrants but the school district as a whole.
“When you have parents more involved in their kids’ classrooms and schools and the system in general, it improves education outcomes. The students do better,” said Ron Hayduk, a political science professor at San Francisco State University and member of the Immigrant Parent Voting Network.
Still, advocates hope they can improve immigrant parent turnout by addressing several hurdles. Those include the same faced by the traditional voting population, who may feel they don’t have enough information to vote or that their vote doesn’t matter. But for immigrant parents, “it’s not just about changing hearts and minds” when it comes to voting, said Annette Wong, managing director of programs at Chinese for Affirmative Action, a nonprofit that fought for Proposition N.
“There are additional hurdles on top of those that are very systemic and structural,” Wong said.
A legal challenge
The City’s policy has been subjected to a legal challenge by a conservative nonprofit that argues it violates the Constitution.
Earlier this month, a state appeals court upheld San Francisco’s law, siding with The City’s belief that it has the authority to extend voting rights to noncitizens.
The implications of the court battle are significant for San Francisco, where about one-third of residents are immigrants and about 44,000 people are eligible to vote under Proposition N, according to the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs.
It also has implications for Oakland, which passed a similar measure last year, and other California cities pondering similar policies.
Because of the lawsuit, OCEIA Executive Director Jorge Rivas said there was, among immigrants, “a lot of uncertainty around what they could say and do.”
Personal Risks
Atop the registration for noncitizens, the Department of Elections warns that the personal information a voter shares is public and could be obtained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
That disclosure was something thoroughly considered as The City adopted its policies, Wong said. Ultimately, the belief was that “it’s better for people to be informed and know what they’re getting into and sign up for something” than to not disclose the risks, Wong argued.
Unlike citizens, registration is required every year for noncitizens, who have to attest that they are the parent or guardian of a child eligible for the school district.
The impact of voting can feel abstract. One ballot may not shift the outcome of an election and a child’s education, but the risk of voting leading to deportation or separation from family — however small — is fiercely tangible.
“We never pressure parents to register because everyone has their own unique situation,” Wong said.
The national climate
Donald Trump was elected president the same day San Francisco approved Proposition N.
Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies had a chilling effect on immigrants’ willingness to participate, advocates said.
“San Francisco had a target on its back because it sued the Trump administration for the Muslim ban and a host of other anti-immigrant reforms,” Hayduk said.
Naturalization
Those who apply for naturalization will be asked if they’ve ever voted in a local, state, or federal election. Applicants can obtain a letter from the Department of Elections explaining that they voted legally, but voting in a national election remains illegal, and many immigrants may worry their voting record may diminish their odds of securing naturalization.
Knowledge gaps abound
On top of the challenges with registration, many people are simply unaware that it is their right to vote in school board elections.
“It’s not that people don’t want to,” Wong said. “Many people don’t actually know about it yet.”
The case for — and chances of — change Hayduk said there is an ongoing discourse around ways to ensure immigrants can vote safely. That may require change at the state level — such as adjusting election law and limiting the accessibility of voter registration information.
Locally, The City could ramp up its outreach efforts — in multiple languages and through various community-based organizations with deep ties to immigrant communities — to ensure immigrants are aware of the noncitizen voting program.
“If there are ways to reassure noncitizens that they’re safer to participate in this process, it’s certainly quite possible — and historical evidence suggests — that voter turnout could increase substantially,” Hayduk said.