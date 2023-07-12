San Francisco Hall of Justice

The Hall of Justice building at 850 Bryant St. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner file

Supervisor Matt Dorsey wants to know how much money The City pays the court-appointed attorneys representing alleged fentanyl dealers in San Francisco.

Citing reporting in a series on fentanyl dealing by the San Francisco Chronicle this week, Dorsey believes well-heeled dealers might be benefitting from the taxpayer-funded Public Defender's Office.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com