Supervisor Matt Dorsey wants to know how much money The City pays the court-appointed attorneys representing alleged fentanyl dealers in San Francisco.
Citing reporting in a series on fentanyl dealing by the San Francisco Chronicle this week, Dorsey believes well-heeled dealers might be benefitting from the taxpayer-funded Public Defender's Office.
The Chronicle's reporting focused on the prominence that Honduran nationals have taken in the drug markets that have come to San Francisco's Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods. The series detailed the economic opportunity that people from a single region in Honduras have found in distributing drugs in The City.
Dorsey represents a district that includes SoMa, a hotspot for public drug use and distribution.
He sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors' Budget and Legislative Analyst on Tuesday that asked it to assess the policies used by The City's criminal justice system to determine whether or not a person is eligible for a free court-appointed attorney.
"I think we have a responsibility to our taxpayers to ensure that their tax dollars are well and appropriately spent, (and) that we are not needlessly subsidizing a criminal enterprise that is already causing inestimable harms to our city," Dorsey said as he announced his inquiry during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The right to an attorney is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment and The City Charter, even if a defendant can not afford one. But Dorsey wants to learn more about how the courts determine who can — and can't — pay for their own attorney.
Dorsey wants The City to compare its eligibility requirements to those of other cities in California. He's also asking the Budget and Legislative Analyst to assess the money spent by the Public Defender's Office to represent alleged drug dealers.
In justifying the inquiry, Dorsey pointed to The Chronicle's reporting, which stated that "some current and former dealers said they struggle to eke out a living," but others could make "as much as $350,000 a year" or more if they help lead a drug dealing operation.
In a statement, the Public Defender's Office noted Dorsey's inquiry was based on anecdotal evidence.
"Dorsey's inquiry alone is a waste of taxpayer resources and an insult to the due process legal protections laid out in the U.S. Constitution. The San Francisco Public Defender's Office proudly provides high-level representation to over 20,000 indigent and low-income individuals every year," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We handle 70% of the cases prosecuted by the District Attorney's Office but receive less than 60% of the funding. We stand by our charter and our mandate to provide legal services and protect the rights of those accused of crimes."
The City is on pace for a record number of accidental overdose deaths so far this year, and officials like Dorsey are desperate to stem the tide.