Rev. Amos Brown was raised in church.
The Farish Street Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss., to be precise, in the heart of the Jim Crow South.
When Brown was eight years old, his Sunday school teacher asked him if he knew what his name translated to in Hebrew, which he did not.
“Your name is a great name,” Brown remembered her saying one Sunday morning in the late 1940s. “In Hebrew, Amos means a prophet who bears the burdens of the people. You are going to be a prophet. And you’re going to bear the burdens of your people.”
Over seven decades later, that burden still weighs heavily on the shoulders of the 82-year-old Brown, a living legend from the civil rights movement and president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP.
Brown — whose great grandfather, Patrick, was born enslaved in Roxie, Miss. — has experienced the deepest evil that racism breeds. He’s lived through much of the agonies and triumphs in the fight for racial justice as the struggle has taken twists and turns over the decades.
That’s why, as the nation and The City celebrate Juneteenth, Brown is reluctant to see it as a sign of lasting progress.
“I hope that we all realize that celebrations last for a moment,” he told The Examiner last week inside Third Baptist Church, The City’s oldest Black church, where Brown has been the pastor since 1976. “But the struggle for justice, for peace and civility goes on from one generation to the next.”
“It is not enough to have parades; it’s not enough to have oratory,” he said while sitting on a pew within the historic church’s sanctuary. “We’ve got to actualize what we talk about, what we dream about, and what we claim we stand for.”
Brown — who was arrested alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during a lunch counter sit-in at an Atlanta restaurant in 1961 and was a member of the Freedom Riders who bused from state to state through the segregated South — has seen too much attempted action that has amounted to inaction.
“What do we do? Nothing. We moved on with benign neglect of the Black community,” he said. “So we must go beyond celebrations to implementation and continuous engagement in the struggle.”
History guides Brown everywhere he goes. He suffered a stroke more than a decade ago, forcing him to walk with two wooden canes, each adorned with ancient African symbols.
“These walking sticks are not just for me to have something to lean on,” he said.
One, gifted to him in Ghana during one of his 25 trips to Africa, is topped with a sculpture of the Sankofa bird — a mythical Akan being — holding an egg in its mouth and appearing to look backward while also moving forwards.
“In the law of Ghana, you cannot have pregnant possibilities for a bright future if you don’t first know your history,” he said. “And that is very much my lifelong passion.”
From 1882 to 1968, 581 Black people were lynched in Brown’s home state of Mississippi, the highest in the U.S., according to the NAACP. That history has weighed heavily on Brown, who has lived his life much like the Sankofa — pushing progress forward while keeping a sharp eye on the past.
“As a young 14-year-old boy, I was aware of all of that,” he said. “It was common sport for white supremacists to murder, to lynch Black folks. They were never brought to justice.”
Among the countless atrocities that occurred in Brown’s backyard was the killing of Emmett Till, who was born the same year as Brown. Till was brutally murdered in 1955 in Money, Miss., an hour from Brown’s hometown. He was 14 years old.
Till’s death and the images of his savagely mutilated corpse pushed Brown — at 15 years old — to organize the NAACP’s first youth council in September of 1955. The following summer, he and Medgar Evers, another civil rights hero, drove Evers’ Oldsmobile cross country from Jackson to San Francisco’s Civic Center for the 47th annual NAACP convention.
That’s where Brown met King, Thurgood Marshall, Rosa Parks and other icons who laid the foundation for his lifelong commitment to social change.
“You reap what you sow,” he said. “You don’t sow corn and get cabbage, says Paul. I thank God for what others have sown into me.”
Brown was one of just eight students to attend the only class ever taught by King — a social philosophy seminar at Morehouse College in Atlanta in 1962. Brown still has a copy of a handwritten note King gave him in the class, along with the student roster.
“It saddens my heart that America never saw Black folks, for the most part, as being persons,” he said. “We were seen as being things. Dr. King created a phrase, calling it the thingification of Black folk.
“So as that prophet my Sunday school teacher told me to be, I’ve always fought anything that treated persons as things,” he said.
He’s carried the fight to San Francisco, where he’s spent more than a half-century preaching and leading the same cause he had taken up as a teenager in Jackson, 2,000 miles east.
When asked what it’s like to be a Black person in San Francisco today, he responded, “It is, as it always has been, made to feel lonely.”
Despite San Francisco’s reputation as a tolerant and welcoming place, the sentiment of loneliness has been echoed time and again. “The San Francisco legend is that it’s cosmopolitan and forward-looking, but it’s just another American city,” James Baldwin said in 1964 while filming “Take This Hammer,” produced and directed by KQED. “And if you’re a Black man, that’s a very bitter thing to say.”
Brown traced the West’s hostile attitudes towards people of color as far back as the first governor of California, Peter Hardeman Burnett, who advocated for the exclusion of Black, Chinese and Native American people from living in the state.
“It’s always been in the DNA of this state, this Bay Area and more specifically San Francisco to be mean to Black folks,” Brown said.
The City’s Black population rose dramatically in the 1940s amid World War II, as thousands migrated from the South to work in the shipyards and at other labor-intensive jobs that opened up while white men fought overseas. The population peaked in 1970, when 13% of The City’s population was Black, according to The New York Times.
The Fillmore neighborhood, where Third Baptist Church is situated on the corner of McAllister and Pierce streets, emerged as a vibrant hub for San Francisco’s Black culture, earning the moniker “the Harlem of the West.”
“There was a community there. There was a connection there,” Brown said.
But over time, the Black population eroded in San Francisco, largely due to “redevelopment” policies The City called “urban renewal,” but which Brown and civil rights leaders like Baldwin called “the Black removal.”
The policy targeted low-income and non-white neighborhoods, zeroing in on the Fillmore. It displaced thousands of Black residents from their homes and decimated the community and culture that was built there.
“The Fillmore has been torn up,” Brown said.
He pointed out that while The City’s other cultural districts like Chinatown, Little Italy, and the Mission have sustained through the decades, its Black neighborhood has all but vanished. The Fillmore’s population was 60% Black in the late 1940s. It’s now 10%, according to census data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s overall Black population was 5.7% last year.
“John Steinbeck once said, ‘I wonder how many people in this world have I just looked at, but I did not see,’” Brown said. “San Francisco just looked at my people and tolerated us. But it’s never seen enough, to make sure that all along this pilgrimage, we would have justice, inclusion and be respected.”
“San Francisco has lost its manners,” he said . “Why are we down at the bottom in per capita income in this town? Not because innately we don’t have skill or have ability. It’s because we have been excluded. And we’ve been looked at but never seen.”
To Brown, Monday’s Juneteenth celebration is representative of that exclusion. Not because of the seminal moment the holiday remembers — when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were freed three years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed — but because this is just the third year that Juneteenth is being recognized as an official holiday federally, statewide, and in San Francisco.
“Blacks gotta play catch-up. Even to celebrate Juneteenth,” he said. “It’s never been as broad and wildly respected, our ethnic celebration. So we still have lots to do.”
Part of that work starts with California’s Reparations Task Force, which Brown — a member of the nine-person committee — called “our last major opportunity to do the right thing.”
The board was established to study and recommend how the state should compensate the Black community for the injustices it’s faced across centuries. The group, formed in September 2020, the first of its kind in the U.S., will release its findings and recommendations in a final 500-page report at the end of this month.
Brown said that whatever it results in must be “practical” and has to force legislators to work with the Black community.
“Dr. Martin Luther King said if America has organized to do bad things against the Negro, America has a moral responsibility to work with the Negro,” he said. “For the good of the Negro. And it has to come together.”
But Brown knows all too well that progress is hard-fought: The task force recommended that every Black person in San Francisco be awarded $5 million in reparations. But the controversial proposal comes amid a budget shortfall, pitting Mayor London Breed against the more progressive leaders in San Francisco.
Brown is against the $5 million lump sum payment, arguing that those pushing it didn’t give any “basis or formula for it.”
He said it “remains to be seen whether or not this Board of Supervisors will see us and not make excuses not to do the right thing.”
Still, the search for unity keeps the octogenarian going. “I feel that we can always have hope when we make this struggle intergenerational,” he said. It’s why he’s so eager to amplify history, to teach the younger generation the struggle so they can carry it forward.
That mantra of unification is captured in the other cane Brown clutches as he moves through his busy and remarkable life.
The staff, also given to him in Africa, is molded with the image of a calabash bowl, a large dish African women placed on their heads to carry fruits and vegetables. Under the calabash bowl, there are four legs holding up the storied device.
“These legs here symbolize holding up the globe,” he said. “You have to have all legs in play, or else it falls.”
“It means that in this global village in the world, we ought to be together.”