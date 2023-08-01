The City’s top legislator is angling to slash top positions from the San Francisco Police Department.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin is adamant that the SFPD has become administratively bloated in recent years, while Chief Bill Scott counters that the growth in administration reflects the expectations of a modern police department.
Last week, Peskin called for Scott to join a public meeting with the Board of Supervisors to hash out the matter after he tried at the last minute — unsuccessfully — to cut four administrative police department positions from The City budget.
Peskin’s colleagues weren’t prepared to take a stand with him last week — they seemed blindsided by his proposed amendment — but the issue remains on the table. The meeting will be scheduled after the supervisors return from their annual August recess.
Peskin laments that some of the department’s district captain positions are vacant, including in his district, which includes North Beach and Chinatown.
Until 2017, there were nine members of the command staff. Since then, it has grown by 40%, Peskin points out.
“Do San Franciscans feel safer? Probably not,” Peskin told The Examiner.
Police Chief Bill Scott, addressing the Board of Supervisors last week, argued that policing has evolved.
“To meet the demands of what we are facing in 2023, we have to have an infrastructure,” Scott said. “To disassemble the infrastructure it takes to police in a major city with significant challenges to me is not the way to go.”
The department did not return a request for comment.
There are now 15 members of the command staff, an addition of six positions. Peskin’s proposal would cut one of two assistant chief positions and three of eight commander positions, all of which are currently occupied.
It’s not money Peskin is looking to save, nor is it a push for more boots on the ground — the department’s hiring of new officers has been stymied by a small applicant pool, not a lack of funding. Rather, he wants to see The City’s district captains stay in those positions rather than ascend to citywide command posts like commanders and assistant chiefs.
“I am in no way claiming that converting five top brass positions into eight rank-and-file positions is going to instantly result in eight cops on the street,” Peskin said. “I am making this claim: There would be a captain at northern station and a captain at central station, one of the most important stations if I don’t say so myself.”
Both stations have been without a captain for about a month, according to Peskin. District captains have a vested interest in the community and vice versa, he added.
“These are the people who know all the comm leaders; these are the people who, based on that knowledge, can figure out where to deploy their resources most efficiently,” Peskin said.
He also doesn’t believe San Francisco is an outlier in terms of its ratio of command staff to rank-and-file officers. But it irks him that those employees tend to move on quickly once promoted.
“If that top brass actually stayed there for a while, I might have a different opinion,” Peskin said.