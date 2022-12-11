Well-heeled Bay Area elites poured more than $100,000 into a last-minute bid to stop a ballot measure that shifted some San Francisco elections to even years.
Their effort failed, but the donations raise questions about why the donors would spend heavily, in the final days of the race, to defeat a measure that proved massively popular with San Francisco voters.
Well-funded organizations have long played a role in San Francisco politics, said Prop. H sponsor and Supervisor Dean Preston, but “what we’re seeing an increase of is these individual billionaires who want to control The City.”
Prop. H moved the election of top city officials to even years, which its array of supporters argued would improve voter participation and save The City money. San Franciscans bought those arguments and approved the measure with 70% of the vote.
But the proposal irked Republicans and some moderates, including Mayor London Breed, who described it in a July interview with KCBS as “a group of democratic socialists” deciding “they want to have more control and power of being able to get their people elected.” She also criticized the measure as having been proposed with little public input.
The donors
The “Protect Our Right to Vote, No on H” campaign garnered contributions from a handful of major donors. Several were made in the final days of the campaign, when little time remained to embark on a substantial anti-H effort.
The anti-H campaign raised a total of $121,000. While it was still short of the $169,000 raised by H supporters — the majority of which was donated personally by Preston, who chipped in $100,000 — much of the money came in late.
George Marcus, a billionaire real estate investor, and Christian Larsen, co-founder of Ripple Labs, both donated $25,000 to the no on H campaign. Larsen’s donation was made on Oct. 21, while Marcus’ didn’t come in until Oct. 28, less than two weeks before election day. Miriam Haas, the billionaire widow of Levi Strauss’ great-grandnephew, dropped $10,000 on the No on H campaign.
Efforts to reach these donors were unsuccessful. A representative for Marcus acknowledged The Examiner’s request for comment, but he had not reached out by press time.
The largest single donation was $45,000 from Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, a 501c4. The organization, which is actually based in San Rafael, is backed by billionaire William Oberndorf and was a substantial funder of the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The organization did not respond to a request for comment.
The No on H effort had two major expenditures. It dropped $50,000 on online ads and $66,500 on political consulting firm KMM Strategies, which spent the bulk of that money on political mailers.
A representative for KMM Strategies did not return an email requesting comment by press time.
The Board of Supervisors are already elected in even years. Proposition H would move the elections of the mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer to even years.
Why spend against it?Preston claimed he heard from three people who spoke directly with Breed that “the mayor was very clear with many leaders in this city that defeating Prop. H was her top priority in this election.”
So maybe, he speculated, it may have been the mayor or one of her representatives who pushed for donations to the No on H campaign.
“I don’t think Bill Oberndorf, Chris Larsen and other billionaires just woke up one morning a few days before the election and thought, ‘You know, what I’ll do today is give tens of thousands of dollars to try to make sure that fewer people can weigh in on elections in San Francisco.’”
Breed spokesperson Jeff Cretan denied that Prop. H was her top priority in the election, saying that her effort was directed to the YIMBY-backed affordable housing measure Prop. D and races for the Board of Education, district attorney and District 6 supervisor.
“The supervisor should stop speaking for the mayor,” Cretan said on Friday.
But Cretan did acknowledge that Breed “didn’t believe it was the right measure,” and that “when people said ‘what do you care about,’” she would voice her opposition to Prop. H.
The mayor was the most prominent public figure to come out against the measure.
The San Francisco Republican Party made one of just two paid arguments against Prop. H in The City’s voter guide. In essence, it argued that voting on local, state and federal elections all at once would overwhelm voters.
“Expecting voters to make 70 thoughtful decisions on one ballot is unrealistic,” the Republicans wrote.
But the GOP was close to alone in airing its grievances with the measure.
Even moderate political groups like GrowSF, supporters of Breed’s other priorities, backed Prop. H.
“San Francisco has too many elections, and consolidating the mayor and district attorney elections to presidential election years will not only increase turnout in those elections, but it will give voters a chance to enjoy The City instead of participating in yet another election,” GrowSF wrote in its own voter guide.
Cretan also iterated the mayor’s concerns that it would trip up The City’s borrowing plans. The Muni bond measure, Prop. A, failed earlier this year, and the agency now won’t have another crack at it until 2024.
“It’s about governance,” Cretan said.
Even if they despised Prop. H, why would moderates spend so much money, so late, in an attempt to defeat what appeared to have clear public support?
Perhaps polling showed the measure had a shot at failing.
Preston said the pro-H campaign’s polling showed that it had significant support, but only when voters were educated on its actual purpose.
From simply reading the
ballot question,
poll respondents “wouldn’t necessarily know that that was a pro-democracy (measure). Once people made that connection, this was not controversial,” Preston said.
Breed will actually get an extra year in office thanks to the measure. She would have been up for reelection in 2023, but now won’t have to campaign for a second term — if she desires one — until 2024. The same applies to the sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer.
Proponents of Prop. H pointed to other cities, including Los Angeles, that have shifted local elections to align with state and federal elections in even years and seen a dramatic boost in voter turnout.
It remains to be seen who, if anyone, will benefit from the shift. It was sponsored by democratic socialists, but moderates have warned their effort could backfire.
“Increased voter turnout is better. Period. It shouldn’t matter,” Preston said. “I know there were a lot of different theories on who benefits from it. I do think that overall that it is better for progressive candidates to have more people voting. I think generally speaking that, when you poll everyone on an issue, there’s much more popular support for progressive solutions than when you just poll the folks who are regular voters.”
