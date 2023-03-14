The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will not vote on giving some Black residents $5 million during a highly publicized hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday's hearing centers on a draft reparations plan, authored by a committee that supervisors directed in 2020 to explore and propose ways in which the city could acknowledge and atone for its role in perpetuating racial inequality, that board members will vote whether to accept.
But accepting the document doesn't mean that city leaders will adopt its specific policy recommendations, which include a one-time $5 million payment to eligible Black residents to "redress the economic and opportunity losses that Black San Franciscans have endured" because of a number of "intentional decisions and unintended harms" stemming from city policies.
The draft plan is just that: A draft, with the final recommendations not due to the board, the mayor and the human rights commission until June. Only then will San Francisco leaders take action on the specific proposals, including the potential payments.
"We were not charged with doing a feasibility study," McDonnell told the San Francisco Chronicle this week. "We were charged with chronicling the harm and assigning the value. Period. Think about it like an appraisal of your home. You don't get a number that the market will bear — you get the value of the home. Does the market pay that? Maybe. Maybe not."
A number of supervisors expressed reservations about the potential payments to the outlet, whether with the proposed $5 million sum or reparations payments at large. Mayor London Breed's office in January projected a $728 million budget deficit over the next two fiscal years.
Under the draft proposal, Black San Franciscans would only be eligible for the $5 million payments if they met specific criteria, including showing proof that they were born in or moved to the city between 1940 and 1996 and had lived there for at least 13 years.
The draft report, prepared by San Francisco Human Rights Commission staffers on behalf of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, found that "public and private entities" deliberately disinvested from Black institutions and displaced African American residents.
As a result, according to the authors, San Francisco's Black population has declined dramatically and "Black people have fallen behind in household income and wealth-building opportunities." A separate study published last month found the racial homeownership gap is even wider now in San Francisco than it was in the aftermath of the Great Recession.
"While neither San Francisco, nor California, formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery, the tenets of segregation, white supremacy and systematic repression and exclusion of Black people were codified through legal and extralegal actions, social codes, and judicial enforcement," the report reads, noting later that California's first Ku Klux Klan chapter was founded in San Francisco.
The $5 million figure grabbed countless headlines, but it's only one of a series of recommendations the committee put forth in the draft report and among dozens of specific actions centered on economic empowerment of Black residents. In all, the committee made 111 recommendations based upon the United Nations' standards for reparations and covering four areas: economic empowerment, education, health and policy.
The committee's final report is due on June 1. It will wind down its operations next January.