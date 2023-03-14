reparations

Under the draft proposal, Black San Franciscans would only be eligible for the $5 million payments if they met specific criteria.

 Examiner staff photo

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will not vote on giving some Black residents $5 million during a highly publicized hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's hearing centers on a draft reparations plan, authored by a committee that supervisors directed in 2020 to explore and propose ways in which the city could acknowledge and atone for its role in perpetuating racial inequality, that board members will vote whether to accept.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Ex // Top Stories