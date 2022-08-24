Hamasaki Jenkins stitch

District Attorney candidate John Hamasaki hasn't voted in San Francisco since 2020, while District Attorney Brooke Jenkins began voting in SF elections after moving here from the East Bay at the end of 2021.

John Hamasaki is asking voters to do something he hasn't in two years: cast a ballot in a San Francisco election.

Despite being a vocal critic of the recall movement that ultimately ousted former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June, progressive candidate Hamasaki did not vote in the recall election.

